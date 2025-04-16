New Dates Set For Toronto Engagement Of RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, RAIN â€“ A Tribute to the Beatles, originally expected to play a one-week engagement at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre next month (May 13 â€“ 18), will now play Toronto, November 4 â€“ 9, 2025.

RAIN â€“ A Tribute to the Beatles is an electrifying journey through the iconic eras of Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour in addition to songs from the early years all the way to Abbey Road.

RAIN â€“ A Tribute to the Beatles is an electrifying concert experience celebrating the timeless music of the legendary fab four with note-for-note precision. From energetic classics to reflective favorites, the band delivers an unforgettable performance that appeals to fans old and new. With vibrant costumes, psychedelic visuals and flawless detail, RAIN creates a stunning concert full of nostalgia and good vibes, a nod to the 60's but in high definition.Â Â

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture, and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live performance as infectious as it is transporting. RAIN â€“ A Tribute to the Beatles promises is an extraordinary journey that captivates hearts and inspires all generations.Â

