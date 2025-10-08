Native Earth Performing Arts to Present WEESAGEECHAK BEGINS TO DANCE 38

The annual development festival of Indigenous work runs November 21–30, 2025, at Aki Studio in Toronto.
Native Earth Performing Arts has announced the 38th edition of Weesageechak Begins to Dance, running November 21–30, 2025, at Aki Studio in Toronto. The annual festival showcases new works and works-in-development by ten Indigenous creators from across Turtle Island and beyond.
This year’s festival theme, Complexities and Curiosities, weaves stories, conversations, and workshops into a gathering of creativity, reflection, and inspiration. Each night features a double bill of presentations from two Weesageechak creators.
Ahead of the festival, Bailey Bornyk (Michif) and Frances Koncan (Anishinaabe from Couchiching First Nation) will develop their works with mentor Mel Hague as part of the second iteration of the Weesageechak Festival Workshop Stream, presented in association with Factory Theatre (October 16–26, 2025).
by Tara Beagan (Ntlaka'pamux)
Mentor: Anand Rajaram
November 21–22
A solo dramatic comedy exploring belonging, the impact of media, and the ubiquity of true crime—drawing parallels between each Trudeau prime ministerial era.
by Todd Houseman (Nehiyaw)
Mentor: Erin Goodpipe; Co-produced by Outside the March
November 21 and 23
An open-world Indigi-fantasy play about a family navigating colonial systems through a D&D-style game where the audience helps shape their fate.
by Cameron sinkʷə Fraser-Monroe (Tla'amin First Nation)
Mentor: Keith Barker
November 22
A tense drama between two men at sunset, confronting generational justice and survival on the water.
presented by Gwaandak Theatre
The Spirit of the Valley by Frank Henry Kaash Katasse
Constellation by Tyra Ashauntie
November 23 and 26
Two new readings from Yukon-based artists, sharing northern voices and fostering community connections through emerging Indigenous theatre.
by Sonya Ballantyne (Swampy Cree)
Mentor: Olivia Shortt
November 26–27
A personal and musical storytelling piece about survival, healing, and the unexpected influence of the band U2.
by Jessica Esmeralda Zepeda (Kuskatan – Post-colonial El Salvador)
Mentor: Violeta Luna
November 26 and 28
A contemporary North/Central American folk horror blending experimental saxophone loops and recorded testimony to reflect on family, migration, and memory.
by Jillian Morris (Kanien'kehaka, Six Nations of the Grand River Territory)
Mentor: Ange Loft
November 27 and 30
A dramatic short inspired by reports on coerced sterilization in Canada, exploring generational trauma, estrangement, and reconciliation.
by Montana Summers (Oneida Nation of the Thames)
Mentor: Santee Smith
November 28 and 30
A reimagining of the Thunder Boy legend, intertwining spiritual and queer identities in a story of love, sacrifice, and balance.
by Samantha Sutherland (Ktunaxa)
Mentor: Christine Friday
November 28 and 30
A solo dance work tracing the life cycle of wildfire and regeneration, inspired by the 2023 fires that impacted Sutherland’s home community of ʔaq̓am.
Founded 43 years ago, Native Earth Performing Arts is Canada’s oldest professional Indigenous theatre company. The organization is dedicated to developing, producing, and presenting Indigenous stories guided by the Seven Sacred Teachings: truth, wisdom, love, respect, bravery, honesty, and humility.
Season art for Weesageechak Begins to Dance 38 is by Kikki Gueard.
Weesageechak Begins to Dance 38
Dates: November 21–30, 2025
Venue: Aki Studio, 585 Dundas Street East, #120, Toronto
Tickets: Single tickets $15 | Festival Passes $60
Box Office & Schedule: For Indigenous group rates, email boxoffice@nativeearth.ca or visit nativeearth.ca.
