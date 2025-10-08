Native Earth Performing Arts to Present WEESAGEECHAK BEGINS TO DANCE 38

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Native Earth Performing Arts has announced the 38th edition of Weesageechak Begins to Dance, running November 21–30, 2025, at Aki Studio in Toronto. The annual festival showcases new works and works-in-development by ten Indigenous creators from across Turtle Island and beyond.

This year’s festival theme, Complexities and Curiosities, weaves stories, conversations, and workshops into a gathering of creativity, reflection, and inspiration. Each night features a double bill of presentations from two Weesageechak creators.

Ahead of the festival, Bailey Bornyk (Michif) and Frances Koncan (Anishinaabe from Couchiching First Nation) will develop their works with mentor Mel Hague as part of the second iteration of the Weesageechak Festival Workshop Stream, presented in association with Factory Theatre (October 16–26, 2025).

Squeaky

by Tara Beagan (Ntlaka'pamux)

Mentor: Anand Rajaram

November 21–22

A solo dramatic comedy exploring belonging, the impact of media, and the ubiquity of true crime—drawing parallels between each Trudeau prime ministerial era.

Children of the Bear

by Todd Houseman (Nehiyaw)

Mentor: Erin Goodpipe; Co-produced by Outside the March

November 21 and 23

An open-world Indigi-fantasy play about a family navigating colonial systems through a D&D-style game where the audience helps shape their fate.

Don't Bring Him Back

by Cameron sinkʷə Fraser-Monroe (Tla'amin First Nation)

Mentor: Keith Barker

November 22

A tense drama between two men at sunset, confronting generational justice and survival on the water.

Northern Indigenous Play Readings

presented by Gwaandak Theatre

The Spirit of the Valley by Frank Henry Kaash Katasse

Constellation by Tyra Ashauntie

November 23 and 26

Two new readings from Yukon-based artists, sharing northern voices and fostering community connections through emerging Indigenous theatre.

How Bono Saved My Life (Three Times)

by Sonya Ballantyne (Swampy Cree)

Mentor: Olivia Shortt

November 26–27

A personal and musical storytelling piece about survival, healing, and the unexpected influence of the band U2.

mi historia que no es única

by Jessica Esmeralda Zepeda (Kuskatan – Post-colonial El Salvador)

Mentor: Violeta Luna

November 26 and 28

A contemporary North/Central American folk horror blending experimental saxophone loops and recorded testimony to reflect on family, migration, and memory.

The Curse of Stolen Seeds

by Jillian Morris (Kanien'kehaka, Six Nations of the Grand River Territory)

Mentor: Ange Loft

November 27 and 30

A dramatic short inspired by reports on coerced sterilization in Canada, exploring generational trauma, estrangement, and reconciliation.

Conditions to Strike

by Montana Summers (Oneida Nation of the Thames)

Mentor: Santee Smith

November 28 and 30

A reimagining of the Thunder Boy legend, intertwining spiritual and queer identities in a story of love, sacrifice, and balance.

ʔa·kinq̓uku

by Samantha Sutherland (Ktunaxa)

Mentor: Christine Friday

November 28 and 30

A solo dance work tracing the life cycle of wildfire and regeneration, inspired by the 2023 fires that impacted Sutherland’s home community of ʔaq̓am.

About Native Earth Performing Arts

Founded 43 years ago, Native Earth Performing Arts is Canada’s oldest professional Indigenous theatre company. The organization is dedicated to developing, producing, and presenting Indigenous stories guided by the Seven Sacred Teachings: truth, wisdom, love, respect, bravery, honesty, and humility.

Season art for Weesageechak Begins to Dance 38 is by Kikki Gueard.

Festival Details

Weesageechak Begins to Dance 38

Dates: November 21–30, 2025

Venue: Aki Studio, 585 Dundas Street East, #120, Toronto

Tickets: Single tickets $15 | Festival Passes $60

Box Office & Schedule: For Indigenous group rates, email boxoffice@nativeearth.ca or visit nativeearth.ca.