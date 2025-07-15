NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Begins Performances Tonight at The Royal Alexandra Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Crow's Theatre and The Musical Stage Company's co-production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 by Dave Malloy is set to begin performances tonight at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 plays the Royal Alexandra Theatre from Tuesday July 15 through August 24, 2025.

About The Musical

From the celebrated and award-winning composer Dave Malloy comes Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, an electropop musical based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace. Young and impulsive, Natasha arrives in Moscow to await the return of her fiancé, Prince Andrey, from the front lines of Napoleon's attempt to invade Russia. When she falls under the spell of Moscow society's notorious playboy, the dashing rogue Anatole, it is up to Pierre, a family friend in the middle of an existential crisis, to pick up the pieces of Natasha's shattered reputation and offer her hope and redemption.

The Great Comet premiered at Ars Nova in New York City, played a successful off-Broadway transfer and then an acclaimed run on Broadway. The winner of two Tony Awards, three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, a Special Obie Citation, and the Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theatre, this audacious work is recognized for expanding the possibilities of musical theatre with its daring score and bold storytelling.

About The Production

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 features music, lyrics, book & orchestrations by Dave Malloy, adapted from the novel, War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy.

The Crow's Theatre and The Musical Stage Company Co-Production is directed by Chris Abraham, choreography by Ray Hogg, music direction by Ryan deSouza.

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Royal Alexandra Theatre, 260 King St W

July 15 – August 24, 2025



