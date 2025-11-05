Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall to Launch Fall 2025 Sale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall is launching the 2025 Fall Sale, offering music fans an opportunity to experience some of Toronto's most anticipated concerts at an unbeatable price.

From now until Monday, November 10 at 3 PM, tickets are available for just $30 to select performances at Massey Hall, Roy Thomson Hall, and TD Music Hall. Whether treating yourself or getting a head start on holiday shopping, this limited-time offer is the perfect way to enjoy world-class live music this season.

For a complete list of eligible shows and to purchase tickets, visit masseyhall.mhrth.com/fall-sale-2025/.

No promo code is required, the discount will appear at checkout. Limited tickets are available. Buy now while quantities last!

*Sale tickets are available at $30 or 2 for $30 on select TD Music Hall shows. Fees and seat locations may vary by performance and ticket type. Quantities are limited and the offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets. This promotion may be modified or discontinued at any time without notice. Service charges apply to all orders.