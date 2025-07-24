MURDER-ON-THE-LAKE to Make World Premiere at the Shaw Festival

Murder-on-the-Lake, the latest creation from Spontaneous Theatre's Rebecca Northan and Bruce Horak, will make its world premiere at the Shaw Festival. Northan also directs this madcap whodunit with an all-star cast of performers including a different willing audience-member-turned-detective each night, at the Royal George Theatre starting July 26.



When an unexpected death at a Niagara-on-the-Lake bed and breakfast turns out to be foul play, baffled police hire a rookie detective to help crack the case. The plot twist? This novice gumshoe is enlisted each night straight out of the audience. Our guest sleuth is invited into a world of intrigue where they must assume an undercover identity, unearth evidence, tease out confessions and ultimately make an arrest. No two shows are exactly alike, as our cast of nefarious characters shift and change in response to each new detective at every performance.



Audience members interested in participating as a guest detective should arrive early to introduce themselves to cast who will be mingling in the lobby, the bar, and in front of the theatre before each performance.



Murder-on-the-Lake features Kristopher Bowman, Cosette Derome, Sochi Fried, Virgilia Griffith, Martin Happer, Bruce Horak, Rebecca Northan and Travis Seetoo.



The creative team includes Set Designer Judith Bowden, Costume Designer Rose Tavormina, Lighting Designer Jeff Pybus, Composer and Sound Designer John Gzowski. The Production Team includes Dora Tomassi, stage manager, and Jane Vanstone Osborn, assistant stage manager.



On stage at the Royal George Theatre (85 Queen Street) from July 26 to October 4 (available for review beginning August 14), Murder-on-the-Lake is recommended for audience members 12+. Running time is approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes, including one intermission.



Murder-on-the-Lake is sponsored by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. and Wendy & Bruce Gitelman.



The Royal George Theatre's regular season is sponsored by 124 on Queen Hotel & Spa.

The Ensemble: Kristopher Bowman Cosette Derome Sochi Fried Virgilia Griffith Martin Happer Bruce Horak Rebecca Northan Travis Seetoo Creative & Production Rebecca Northan Director Judith Bowden Set Designer Rose Tavormina Costume Designer Jeff Pybus Lighting Designer John Gzowski Original Music and Sound Designer Dora Tomassi Stage Manager Jane Vanstone Osborn Assistant Stage Manager Allison McCaughey Assistant Director Aurora Judge Assistant Set Designer Alex Sykes Assistant Lighting Designer Sahdia Cayemithe Design Assistant Jeffrey Simlett Voice and Dialect Coach New for the 2025 season: all performances now begin one hour earlier. Matinee performances start at 1 p.m. and evening shows start at 7 p.m

