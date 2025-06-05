ME AND YOU AND THE HIGHLAND COO Begins At The 2025 Toronto Fringe Festival In July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Toronto Fringe Festival will present the world premiere of Me and You and the Highland Coo, presented by Montreal-based theatre collective Happy as a Clam Productions. The show runs July 2–13, 2025, at Soulpepper Theatre’s TD Finance Studio, and marks the company’s first official production.

Written and directed by Sara Masciotra-Milstein, Me and You and the Highland Coo follows two Canadians, Jackie and Charlie, as they embark on an emotionally charged road trip across Scotland in search of the perfect Highland cow plushie. As they wait for bad news from back home, the duo fill the silence with carpool karaoke, trivia, and too many snacks—while trying not to fall apart.

The piece is inspired by Masciotra-Milstein’s own time living in Scotland, where she fell in love with its landscapes, people, and culture. When tragedy struck her family back in Canada, it was the local friendships she had built abroad that held her together. She describes Highland Coo as a “love letter to the people and place that helped me stay afloat,” blending humour and heartache in equal measure.

Masciotra-Milstein is no stranger to storytelling—she’s previously worked as a writer for immersive experiences at Disneyland Paris, and brings that same sense of wonder and emotional nuance to the stage. Co-directed by Abi Sanie, the show stars Amy Ring, Brooklyn Melnyk, and Jeremy Lewis, with lighting design by Ash Ovington and sound by Rob Fellows.

Me and You and the Highland Coo promises an unforgettable journey of friendship, grief, and the unexpected joy of stuffed animals. Set against the lush backdrop of the Scottish countryside, it offers a gentle reminder that even when far from home, we’re never truly alone.

Catch this charming new Canadian work at the 2025 Toronto Fringe Festival, with performances at TD Finance Studio, 50 Tank House Lane. Tickets and more information are available at fringetoronto.com.

