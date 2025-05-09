JACK'D Comes to the Toronto Fringe Festival

JACK’d comes with a two-story community-knitted beanstalk, a magic harp who likes to imagine her audiences naked, a frustrated wife who’s discovered “bigger isn’t better”, two giant puppets and a fabulously fluid narrator who just wants to keep the show from falling off the stage. Using numerous naughty inuendoes and rather ribald humour, JACK’d asks us to question the stories we’ve been told and more importantly, the stories we tell ourselves.

Presented by JACK’d Up Productions in co-ordination with the Neighbourhood Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Rafos Hall – 310 Danforth, one block West of the Chester Subway station.

It started as a question at story-time with his daughters about why Jack was the hero,” he breaks into The Giant’s home, steals his stuff and then kills him”. Since then, it has been through seven drafts, five readings (including a staged reading at the Attic Theatre in October ’23) a minor breakdown, and a complete abandonment followed by one more draft, it’s ready for the Toronto Fringe.

JACK’d is the latest play by Rob Corbett, who teaches scriptwriting at Seneca Polytechnic and Acting in the Animation departments at Seneca and Humber Polytechnics. Previous productions include Vinnie’s Cabaret…a Night at the Speakeasy (Limelight Dinner Theatre), Dating Myself (Red Sandcastle Toronto, Ottawa and Hamilton Fringe Festivals) and a sold out run of Man Cave at the Manhattan Repertory Theatre.