Isabella Perrone Takes Over As BroadwayWorld Toronto Senior Editor

BroadwayWorld Toronto is pleased to announced that Isabella Perrone will take over as Toronto Senior Editor. Under Perrone, BroadwayWorld Toronto will continue to provide in-depth theatre news, features, and reviews in Southern Ontario.

Isabella Perrone is a writer with a love for musicals and theatre that goes all the way back to her childhood. Born and raised in St. Catharines, ON, she would blast Broadway cast albums at home on Saturday mornings and in the family minivan until she knew them by heart. She fell in love with arts journalism in high school when her local newspaper started a program to get young writers attending and reviewing local theatrical productions.

That opportunity led her to pursue and complete a degree in Journalism at Ryerson University in downtown Toronto, surrounded by the largest theatre district in Canada. After finishing school in 2018, she joined BroadwayWorld and completed the Emerging Arts Critics programme to develop her abilities as an arts writer. Isabella's goal is to use her current position as BroadwayWorld Toronto's Lead Editor to promote live theatre and get more people interested in Toronto's thriving arts scene.

Isabella Perrone can be reached at iperrone@bwayworld.com.





