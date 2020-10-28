Infinithéâtre Announces KING OF CANADA Livestream Performances

Special livestream performances: Fri., November 6, 7:30pm & Sun., November 8, 2:00pm

Infinithéâtre remains committed to being the first English company to welcome audiences to live theatre in Montreal (and with a world premiere to boot). The cast and production team have been rehearsing full on since September; everything is ready to go as soon as they get the green light. With that in mind, the company has announced two livestreamed performances, absolutely free. These exclusive King of Canada presentations, with full production values, are on Friday, November 6 at 7:30pm and Sunday, November 8 at 2:00pm. Watch the show from the comfort of your own home...

In keeping with the US presidential elections-we had our very own oddball, questionable head of the country. This new play highlights the secret séances put on for PM Mackenzie King, while still in office! Paul Van Dyck's witty and biting examination is a gem of a script serendipitously perfect for these difficult times. Brian Dooley mesmerizingly embodies King while Ellen David plays The Medium, along with conjuring 30 other characters, including 3 dogs all named Pat.

"When London theatres were closed by the plague, Shakespeare wrote some of his best plays. We at Infinithéâtre have pulled together, and with an inspired director, a brilliantly creative design team and actors at the top of their craft, have forged something truly special," said Infinithéâtre Artistic Director, Guy Sprung.

Speaking of new plays... Infinithéâtre is poised to announce the winner of this year's Write-On-Q! annual script writing competition. The finalists are: David Sherman- Quarantine, Alex Poch-Goldin- The Trial of William Shakespeare, Sina Suren- Gracchi, Kent Stetson- Two Monkeys, One Grape, Vishesh Abeyratne- A Fabric of Destiny, Yanik Comeau- Where, Oh Where Has My Little John Gone?, Marianne Ackerman- You and the Dance of Death, Rachel Mutombo- Vierge, Alexandria Haber/Ned Cox- The Silent Woman, Arthur Holden- Beloved, and Michael Milech- Hot Love and Electrified Souls.

Infinithéâtre, in association with KIN Experience, presents, King of Canada

Special livestream performances: Fri., November 6, 7:30pm & Sun., November 8, 2:00pm

For reservations to view the livestreams please sign up at https://forms.gle/WkmKeRNz9FNKGfCE6

A direct access link will be sent to the email address provided prior to the beginning of the show

The stream is free, donations gratefully appreciated

For any questions, please call the box office: (514) 987-1774 #104

People are encouraged to add their name and contact info to the King of Canada waiting list for first notice of ticket sales when theatres are allowed to open: https://forms.gle/nmHLDsDTYBVkRbya9

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You