HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Host Hogwarts House Pride Night in March



Wizzo! Celebrate your Hogwarts House Pride on March 8 at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre.

Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw houses are the four living and learning communities for Hogwarts students, named after the wizarding school's four founders. Ravenclaws are wise, creative, and brimming with wit. Gryffindors are daring, chivalrous, and brave at heart. Hufflepuffs are just, loyal, and unafraid of toil. Slytherins are cunning, determined, and ambitious.

Those who arrive at 5:30pm will receive early admission to the theatre to participate in Hogwarts House themed trivia, a scavenger hunt, and a costume contest with chances to win prizes. All houses are welcome! It's not too late to reserve your tickets and take part in a magical evening celebrating all Hogwarts Houses at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

For more information and tickets go to:

Hogwarts House Pride Night

What To Expect From HOGWARTS HOUSE PRIDE NIGHT at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child:

-Doors to the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre lobby open at 5:30PM.

-Participate in a live themed Trivia Contest and Scavenger Hunt to win fun prizes.

-Enter the costume contest for a chance to win a Grand Prize that will thrill each Hogwarts House.

-Visit the lobby concessions for Butterbeer, Wizarding World baked goods and confectionary items.

-Early access to the Cursed Child gift shops

-Discover all the enchanting photo ops throughout the theatre and post a selfie.

-Following House Pride Night activities, sit back and enjoy the show!

-The performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child begins at 7:00PM.

HAVE YOU SORTED YOURSELF INTO YOUR HOGWARTS HOUSE?

Use the official Harry Potter Fan Club app or go to wizardingworld.com to sort yourself in the official Hogwarts Sorting Ceremony.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter's headstrong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all-with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. "You'll be wondering 'how'd they do that?' for days to come" (People Magazine).



Experience the wizarding world like never before from the moment you arrive. The entire theatre has been transformed with hidden surprises to discover around every corner.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in J.K. Rowling's epic saga and the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. It has sold over 4.5 million tickets worldwide and holds 60 major honours, with a record nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

ABOUT THE TORONTO CAST

Trevor White stars as Harry Potter, Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter and Luke Kimball as their son Albus Potter; Gregory Prest as Ron Weasley, Antoinette Robinson as Hermione Granger and Hailey Lewis as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; Brad Hodder as Draco Malfoy, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as his son Scorpius Malfoy, Sara Farb as Delphi Diggory, Fiona Reid as Professor McGonagall, and Steven Sutcliffe as Severus Snape.

Also starring are: Kaleb Alexander, Nick Boegel, Kevin Bundy, Michael Chiem, Mark Crawford, Raquel Duffy, Bryce Fletch, Simon Gagnon, Raylene Harewood, Wychita Henricks, Asha James, Mandy Keating, Lucas Meeuse, Miranda Meijer, Kyle Orzech, Andy Pogson, Katie Ryerson, Yemie Sonuga, Jennifer Thiessen, Brendan Wall, David D'Lancy Wilson, Kyle Wong, Shawn Wright and Synthia Yusuf.

PRODUCTION HISTORY & CREATIVE TEAM

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is currently playing to sold-out audiences at the Palace Theatre, London, UK; the Lyric Theatre, New York, US; the Mehr! Theater, Hamburg, Germany; the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, Toronto, Canada; and the TBS Akasaka ACT Theatre, Tokyo, Japan. The Melbourne, Australia production will conclude its run at the Princess Theatre on July 9th.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe, casting by Dayton Walters Casting, CSA, CDC, with additional consultation by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced in Toronto by originating producers Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions with Canadian producer David Mirvish.

Hold on to the edge of your seat, as this spellbinding spectacular will whisk you back to Hogwarts and beyond your imagination for a one-of-a-kind journey that is everything you hoped for and more.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman