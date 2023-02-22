Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HAMILTON Adds 10 Weeks of Performances in Toronto

HAMILTON begins performances at the Princess of Wales Theatre on February 22, 2023.

Feb. 22, 2023  

A new block of tickets for HAMILTON is now available for performances through August 20, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday February 25 at 10:00 a.m. online at mirvish.com and on the Mirvish App.

There is a maximum purchase limit of 8 tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $69 to $229 with a select number of premium seats available from $249 - $299 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances.

Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Toronto engagement should be made through mirvish.com

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on HAMILTON, visit:

HamiltonMusical.com





