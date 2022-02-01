Full Casting Announced for the Canadian Premiere Of GLORIA

Full casting was released today for the Canadian premiere of Gloria by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, produced by ARC in association with Crow's Theatre. Gloria will be presented on stage, at 50 per cent capacity and in strict compliance with provincial health orders, from March 1 to 20 at Streetcar Crowsnest. Tickets are available here.

Gloria tells a story of the lingering effects of trauma in a time when "what sells" is more important than the truth.

An ambitious group of editorial assistants at a notorious Manhattan magazine vie for a starry life of feature articles and book deals, all while the internet is completely upending their industry. When an ordinary workday becomes anything but, these aspiring journalists recognize an opportunity to seize a career-defining moment.

Playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's many honours include Obie Awards for Best New American Play for Appropriate and An Octoroon, Pulitzer Prize Finalist in Drama for Gloria, a MacArthur Fellowship, the Paula Vogel Award, a Fulbright Arts Grant, and the inaugural Tennessee Williams Award.

ARC Resident Artist André Sills makes his directorial debut with Gloria. He has appeared at Crow's Theatre in Julius Caesar, at the Stratford Festival in the title role in Robert Lepage's Coriolanus, and at the Shaw Festival as the lead in Jacobs-Jenkins's An Octoroon, directed by Peter Hinton.

"We enter rehearsals for Gloria in a world weighed down by collective trauma. Too often it's difficult to meet in the middle, to have meaningful conversations, to confront difficult situations. Gloria, with its use of satire, is a challenging work, but also rich with complexities and opportunity. Our aim is to be bold and brave and put something theatrical back on the stage, unapologetically and worthy of discussion." - André Sills, director, Gloria

Production Details:

GLORIA

By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

ARC Resident Artists marked with a *

CAST

Deborah Drakeford* - Gloria/Nan

Carlos Gonzalez-Vio* - Lorin

Jonelle Gunderson - Ani/Sasha/Callie

Savion Roach - Miles/Shawn/Rashaad

Nabil Traboulsi* - Dean/Devin

athena kaitlin trinh - Kendra/Jenna

CREATIVE TEAM

André Sills* - Director

Tamara Vuckovic* - Assistant Director & Stage Manager

Paolo Santalucia - Producer

Rob Kempson - Associate Producer

Holly Hilts - Production Manager

Jackie Chau* - Set & Costume Designer

Chris Malkowski - Lighting Designer

Chris Stanton - Sound Designer

Hannah MacMillan - Apprentice Stage Manager

For more information visit: Arcstage.com