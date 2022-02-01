Full Casting Announced for the Canadian Premiere Of GLORIA
Gloria tells a story of the lingering effects of trauma in a time when "what sells" is more important than the truth.
Full casting was released today for the Canadian premiere of Gloria by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, produced by ARC in association with Crow's Theatre. Gloria will be presented on stage, at 50 per cent capacity and in strict compliance with provincial health orders, from March 1 to 20 at Streetcar Crowsnest. Tickets are available here.
An ambitious group of editorial assistants at a notorious Manhattan magazine vie for a starry life of feature articles and book deals, all while the internet is completely upending their industry. When an ordinary workday becomes anything but, these aspiring journalists recognize an opportunity to seize a career-defining moment.
Playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's many honours include Obie Awards for Best New American Play for Appropriate and An Octoroon, Pulitzer Prize Finalist in Drama for Gloria, a MacArthur Fellowship, the Paula Vogel Award, a Fulbright Arts Grant, and the inaugural Tennessee Williams Award.
ARC Resident Artist André Sills makes his directorial debut with Gloria. He has appeared at Crow's Theatre in Julius Caesar, at the Stratford Festival in the title role in Robert Lepage's Coriolanus, and at the Shaw Festival as the lead in Jacobs-Jenkins's An Octoroon, directed by Peter Hinton.
"We enter rehearsals for Gloria in a world weighed down by collective trauma. Too often it's difficult to meet in the middle, to have meaningful conversations, to confront difficult situations. Gloria, with its use of satire, is a challenging work, but also rich with complexities and opportunity. Our aim is to be bold and brave and put something theatrical back on the stage, unapologetically and worthy of discussion." - André Sills, director, Gloria
Production Details:
GLORIA
ARC Resident Artists marked with a *
CAST
Deborah Drakeford* - Gloria/Nan
Carlos Gonzalez-Vio* - Lorin
Jonelle Gunderson - Ani/Sasha/Callie
Savion Roach - Miles/Shawn/Rashaad
Nabil Traboulsi* - Dean/Devin
athena kaitlin trinh - Kendra/Jenna
CREATIVE TEAM
André Sills* - Director
Tamara Vuckovic* - Assistant Director & Stage Manager
Paolo Santalucia - Producer
Rob Kempson - Associate Producer
Holly Hilts - Production Manager
Jackie Chau* - Set & Costume Designer
Chris Malkowski - Lighting Designer
Chris Stanton - Sound Designer
Hannah MacMillan - Apprentice Stage Manager
For more information visit: Arcstage.com