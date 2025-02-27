David Dawson Appointed Resident Choreographer at the National Ballet of Canada

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Internationally acclaimed choreographer David Dawson has been appointed Resident Choreographer at the National Ballet following the North American premiere of his work, The Four Seasons.

“It is my great honour to appoint David Dawson as The National Ballet of Canada’s first Resident Choreographer since 2007. David and I share a long history together and I have a deep admiration for his commitment to expanding the boundaries of classical ballet through his distinctive choreographic approach and style. His work changes dancers and challenges them to go further in process and to find the humanity in the choreography. I had hoped when I acquired his brilliant Anima Animus in 2023 that it would be the start of a deeper relationship with the National Ballet and I am so excited that has happened with The Four Seasons and this appointment. David’s work will inspire and move both our artists and audiences for years to come,” said Muir.

“I am so honoured to have been invited by Hope Muir to become the new Resident Choreographer of The National Ballet of Canada. To be given a North American home that provides such unwavering commitment and support for my work is overwhelming,” said Dawson. “I am truly excited about what the future will bring as we continue to explore the incredible artistic and creative opportunities that this position offers, and I look forward to becoming a part of this new vision and era of dance in Canada.”

The Four Seasons is Dawson’s second work to enter the National Ballet’s repertoire and follows the success of his Anima Animus where Toronto audiences were first introduced to his work in 2023. As Resident Choreographer, Dawson will be creating a new full-length work for the company to premiere in the National Ballet’s 75th anniversary season in 2026/27.

Dawson has been Associate Artist with Dutch National Ballet since 2015 and was the Resident Choreographer prior to that.



Ted Brandsen, Director of Dutch National Ballet said: “David Dawson is one of the most important choreographers working in ballet today and a longtime artistic partner, whose dynamic and distinctive ballets have been thrilling dancers and audiences around the world. I am happy and excited that this amazing choreographer has found a second home with The National Ballet of Canada, a fantastic company I highly respect, while remaining attached to Dutch National Ballet as Associate Artist. This new position means David will have an artistic base on two continents, allowing more creative opportunities for him and both companies. This is a wonderful development for the dance world, thanks to the strong artistic vision of Hope Muir, who brings together artists and companies. It is also an example of how in a time of increasing global division, art unites us.”



Between 2004 and 2012, Dawson was Resident Choreographer for Dutch National Ballet, Semperoper Ballett and Royal Ballet of Flanders and his work is represented in the repertoires of Teatro alla Scalla, Mariinsky Ballet, The Royal Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, English National Ballet, Berlin Staatsballett, Stuttgart Ballet and many others. His oeuvre includes over 40 works including his full-length productions of Romeo & Juliet, Swan Lake and Giselle. Upcoming premieres include Four Last Songs at Teatro dell'Opera di Roma and English National Ballet, The Four Seasons at Dutch National Ballet and Symphony No.2 at Stuttgart Ballet.



With this appointment, Dawson becomes the fifth Resident Choreographer in the National Ballet’s history, preceded by former Artistic Director James Kudelka, John Alleyne, Constantin Patsalas and Grant Strate.



The Four Seasons is onstage now to March 2 on a programme with Marco Goecke’s Morpheus’ Dream and Antony Tudor’s The Leaves Are Fading.

