Dave Malloy's OCTET to be Presented at the Streetcar Crowsnest in September

At the Streetcar Crowsnest, the 25.26 fall theatre season will launch in September with OCTET by three-time Tony Award nominee Dave Malloy. Funny, intimate, and wholly original, OCTET is a powerful choral exploration of how we navigate our online and offline selves—and the ways technology complicates, magnifies, and deepens our longing for connection. A Canadian premiere co-production from Crow's Theatre, Soulpepper Theatre, and The Musical Stage Company, OCTET runs September 9th to October 12th in the Crowsnest Guloien Theatre.



The hotly anticipated production is directed by Crow's Theatre Artistic Director Chris Abraham and features an illustrious company of musical theatre talent including Hailey Gillis (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812/Crow's and Musical Stage Company), Damien Atkins (De Profundis: Oscar Wilde in Jail/Soulpepper), Alicia Ault (Dragon's Tale/Tapestry Opera), Andrew Broderick (Choir Boy /Canadian Stage), Ben Carlson (The Master Plan, Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812/Crow's and Musical Stage Company), Zorana Sadiq (Comfort Food/Crow's), Jaqueline Thair (Gypsy/Shaw Festival), and Giles Tomkins (The Cunning Little Vixen/COC). The third work of Malloy's produced at Crow's, the show arrives on the heels of Mirvish Productions near sold-out presentation of Malloy's Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812 – also directed by Abraham - a runaway hit when it first ran in 2023, selling out for 16 weeks straight and ultimately sweeping the Dora Mavor Moore Awards Musical Theatre division.



A radical departure from the sprawling Comet, OCTET is a hypnotic, a cappella chamber musical for eight voices, set against the backdrop of a mysterious 12-step meeting. Soul-stirring and hilarious, OCTET blends razor-sharp contemporary insight with haunting choral harmonies. Malloy's examination of the most pervasive social force of the 21st Century offers a funny, intimate, and deeply affecting meditation on how our virtual lives are reshaping identity, memory, and our most primal longing: the need to connect.



“Since I first discovered Dave Malloy's work, I have continued to be nothing less than amazed by how unique, layered, and ultimately soul-stirring his work is – there is truly no one in the world doing anything close to what he does,”comments Crow's Theatre Artistic Director Chris Abraham. “Whereas Natasha and Pierre looks back to the 19thcentury and is this big, baroque confection, OCTET lenses in on one of the most fundamental and complex issues of our lives right now. Like all Dave Malloy musicals, OCTET is irreverent, it is at times wildly funny, it might make you cry, it will most definitely make you feel something. I am absolutely thrilled to have these continued opportunities to give Dave Malloy's work a home in Toronto.”



As audiences have come to expect from Dave Malloy, OCTET is a feast for the culturally savvy, inspired by and referencing everything from Candy Crush to QAnon. In the originating program notes, Malloy cites inspirations as wide reaching as Douglas Adams' The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Jon Ronson's So You've Been Publicly Shamed, A Chorus Line, Blade Runner, World of Warcraft, Radiohead's OK Computer, Philip Glass's Einstein on the Beach, and notably the extended vocal experiments of composers Meredith Monk and Toby Twining. Songs borrow lyrics from gaming forums, social media feeds, and online conspiracy communities.



Part of a dynamic double bill, Malloy's OCTET and Lucy Kirkwood's THE WELKIN launch the inaugural year of the landmark strategic partnership between Crow's Theatre and Soulpepper Theatre, which invites audiences to experience two powerhouse productions helmed by two of the country's leading directors: Crow's Theatre Artistic Director, Chris Abraham, and Soulpepper's outgoing Artistic Director, Weyni Mengesha. Together, these productions set the stage for a thrilling season of collaboration between the two companies, who will join forces on four productions throughout the year. The partnership also brings unprecedented benefits to theatre lovers, with deep reciprocal discounts for subscribers and an expanded gateway to the very best of contemporary theatre at both companies' East End venues.



OCTET premiered in May of 2019, at the Off-Broadway Signature Theatre where it was extended multiple times and was critically lauded as “ravishing”, “extraordinary”, and “sublime”. The production won several Off-Broadway awards, including Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Musical and Direction, a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble, and an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical.



For the Toronto production, Abraham is joined on the creative team by Music Director Ryan deSouza, Choreographer Cameron Carver, Set Designer Joshua Quinlan, Lighting Designer Imogen Wilson, Sound Designer Olivia Wheeler,Costume Designer Ming Wong, and Video Designer Nathan Bruce.

