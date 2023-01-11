Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DanceWorks Presents The World Premiere Of LIMINAL, February 1-4 At The Theatre Centre

Featuring gifted dance artists Zhenya Cerneacov, Mairead Filgate and Brodie Stevenson.

Jan. 11, 2023  
DanceWorks Presents The World Premiere Of LIMINAL, February 1-4 At The Theatre Centre

Exploring the nature of change and what it means to evolve over time, DanceWorks kicks-off the new year with the world premiere of Liminal, a 60-minute dance performance created and performed by Throwdown Collective.

Performed by creators and gifted dance artists Zhenya Cerneacov, Mairéad Filgate and Brodie Stevenson, Liminal examines time and perception with theatrical imagery and dynamic physicality, utilising a continuously revolving floor to alter audience perspectives. Liminal will be presented for the first time on Wednesday, February 1 - Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Franco Boni Theatre (The Theatre Centre) at 8PM.

Throwdown Collective brings to life their first full-length stage production and most ambitious project to date with Liminal. Set to an original sound score by Joshua Van Tassel, performers transform and evolve through complexities of character and emotion, revealing the dichotomy between outer persona and inner world. An exploration of the ever-changing nature of life, and reality versus perception, Liminal follows a trio of artists in a flawless dance until their pursuit of perfection devolves into a state of mayhem.

Zhenya Cerneacov (Co-creator and Performer) was born in Chisinau, Republic of Moldova and in 2006 Zhenya moved to Canada where he quickly became an active member of the contemporary dance scene, broadening his horizons in a variety of dance styles. He has performed with companies including Danny Grossman Dance Company, Corpus Dance Projects, Peggy Baker Dance Projects, Bouchardanse, Kaha:wi Dance Theatre, Kaeja d'Dance, and Citadel + Compagnie among many others. In 2011, Zhenya co-founded "The School of Cadence Ballet", an International Ballet School with partner Courtnae Bowman with whom he shares artistic direction.

Mairéad Filgate (Co-creator and Performer) is a contemporary dance artist in Toronto and Montreal. A graduate of the School of Toronto Dance Theatre, she has performed extensively throughout Canada and beyond with the Danny Grossman Dance Company, tiger princess dance projects, Public Recordings, BoucharDanse, Chartier Danse, and Bill Coleman, among others. Mairéad recently received a Bachelor of Arts with High Distinction in Women & Gender Studies and Sociology from the University of Toronto. She served as the Chair for the Board of Directors of the Canadian Alliance of Dance Artists from 2016 to 2018.

Brodie Stevenson (Co-creator and Performer) was born in the small village of Wuikinuxv on British Columbia's central coast. From 2008 - 2014 Stevenson was a company member of Toronto Dance Theatre, where he performed in original works by Artistic Director Christopher House and also for guest choreographers such as Lina Cruz, Deborah Hay and Heidi Strauss. As an independent dancer Stevenson has worked with a wide range of choreographers including Marie-Josée Chartier, Allison Cummings, Denise Fujiwara, Laurence Lemieux and Sashar Zarif. He is a Dora Award nominated performer and choreographic recipient with Throwdown Collective.

Throwdown Collective is bringing together a stellar artistic team to collaborate in this bold artistic pursuit, with Costume and Set Designer Sorcha Gibson and Lighting Designer Arun Srinivasan.

A leading presenter of dance in all forms, DanceWorks develops and promotes seasons of high quality, culturally pluralistic dance programming created by professional dance artists. DanceWorks' programming supports cross racial solidarity, holding space for BIPOC artists and those who identify as 2SLGBTQIAP. Work that addresses social justice issues, and challenges racism against Indigenous, Black, and Asian peoples is valued and encouraged. DanceWorks advances opportunities for the Disability Community within the dance milieu. Based in Tkaronto/Toronto since 1977, DanceWorks cultivates meaningful engagement with dance artists through outreach, education and animation initiatives.

Toronto-based Throwdown Collective is an award-winning contemporary dance company that supports the collaborative creative pursuits of founders Zhenya Cerneacov, Mairéad Filgate and Brodie Stevenson. The Collective began by creating a trilogy of site-specific works, commissioned by Toronto's Dusk Dances Festival, that went on to tour throughout Canada. Throwdown Collective's first full-length evening of stage works was presented by DanceWorks in Toronto, and included their co-created Various Concert (2015) and Ylem (3 Eggs Ago) (2017); both works garnered Dora Mavor Moore Awards for Outstanding Original Choreography and six additional Dora Award nominations.

DanceWorks honours and acknowledges the ancestral caretakers of this land: the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, the Wendat, and, most recently, the Mississauga of the New Credit First Nation who have a Treaty relationship with Canada. DanceWorks is grateful to have the opportunity to work in their community, on this territory, and pays respects to their Elders, past, present, and future.


Tickets ranging from $15-$24. To purchase tickets please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2218459®id=32&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.danceworks.ca%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




Grand Theatre Presents the Ontario Premiere of Andrea Scotts CONTROLLED DAMAGE Photo
Grand Theatre Presents the Ontario Premiere of Andrea Scott's CONTROLLED DAMAGE
The inspirational, true story of Canadian Civil Rights hero, Viola Desmond comes to life on the Grand Theatre’s Spriet Stage at the Ontario premiere of Controlled Damage – by London playwright Andrea Scott. The acclaimed production, playing January 17th through January 29th, is directed by Ray Hogg and stars Beck Lloyd as Viola Desmond. 
Obsidian Theatre & Tapestry Opera Make History With World Premiere Black Opera OF THE Photo
Obsidian Theatre & Tapestry Opera Make History With World Premiere Black Opera OF THE SEA
Following previous announcements that Obsidian Theatre and Tapestry Opera have come together to commission a new Black Canadian opera - and the first ever in Obsidian's history -  to be presented by TO Live in March of 2023, the companies are thrilled to share complete details of their upcoming collaboration, OF THE SEA. 
Shakespeare BASHd to Return With KING LEAR in February Photo
Shakespeare BASH'd to Return With KING LEAR in February
Shakespeare BASH'd will return with a Canadian Theatre Icon in The Tragedy of King Lear. The Tragedy of King Lear runs February 16-26, 2023 at The Theatre Centre, BMO Incubator.
Canadian Stage Presents MIIGIS From Canadas Leading Indigenous Performance Company Red Sky Photo
Canadian Stage Presents MIIGIS From Canada's Leading Indigenous Performance Company Red Sky Performance
In the 22.23 season at the Berkeley Street Theatre in the new year, Canadian Stage presents the World Premiere of MIIGIS: UNDERWATER PANTHER, from Canada's leading contemporary Indigenous performance company, Red Sky Performance.  The fourth collaboration between the two organizations, MIIGIS: UNDERWATER PANTHER is onstage January 22 – 29. (Media night: January 24)

More Hot Stories For You


Grand Theatre Presents the Ontario Premiere of Andrea Scott's CONTROLLED DAMAGE Grand Theatre Presents the Ontario Premiere of Andrea Scott's CONTROLLED DAMAGE
January 11, 2023

The inspirational, true story of Canadian Civil Rights hero, Viola Desmond comes to life on the Grand Theatre’s Spriet Stage at the Ontario premiere of Controlled Damage – by London playwright Andrea Scott. The acclaimed production, playing January 17th through January 29th, is directed by Ray Hogg and stars Beck Lloyd as Viola Desmond. 
Shakespeare BASH'd to Return With KING LEAR in FebruaryShakespeare BASH'd to Return With KING LEAR in February
January 10, 2023

Shakespeare BASH'd will return with a Canadian Theatre Icon in The Tragedy of King Lear. The Tragedy of King Lear runs February 16-26, 2023 at The Theatre Centre, BMO Incubator.
Canadian Stage Presents MIIGIS From Canada's Leading Indigenous Performance Company Red Sky PerformanceCanadian Stage Presents MIIGIS From Canada's Leading Indigenous Performance Company Red Sky Performance
January 10, 2023

In the 22.23 season at the Berkeley Street Theatre in the new year, Canadian Stage presents the World Premiere of MIIGIS: UNDERWATER PANTHER, from Canada's leading contemporary Indigenous performance company, Red Sky Performance.  The fourth collaboration between the two organizations, MIIGIS: UNDERWATER PANTHER is onstage January 22 – 29. (Media night: January 24)
Puccini's LA BOHEME Kicks Off the New Year at The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des MélomanePuccini's LA BOHEME Kicks Off the New Year at The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomane
January 3, 2023

The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomanes (OPCM), under the direction of Francis Choinière, begins the year in style with Puccini's La Bohème. The performance is on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 7:30 PM at the Maison Symphonique.
Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival Announces Highlights Of Its 27th Edition In May 2023Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival Announces Highlights Of Its 27th Edition In May 2023
December 15, 2022

Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival has announced highlights of the 27th edition of the annual citywide event spanning the month of May 2023.
share