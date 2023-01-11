DanceWorks Presents The World Premiere Of LIMINAL, February 1-4 At The Theatre Centre

Exploring the nature of change and what it means to evolve over time, DanceWorks kicks-off the new year with the world premiere of Liminal, a 60-minute dance performance created and performed by Throwdown Collective.

Performed by creators and gifted dance artists Zhenya Cerneacov, Mairéad Filgate and Brodie Stevenson, Liminal examines time and perception with theatrical imagery and dynamic physicality, utilising a continuously revolving floor to alter audience perspectives. Liminal will be presented for the first time on Wednesday, February 1 - Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Franco Boni Theatre (The Theatre Centre) at 8PM.



Throwdown Collective brings to life their first full-length stage production and most ambitious project to date with Liminal. Set to an original sound score by Joshua Van Tassel, performers transform and evolve through complexities of character and emotion, revealing the dichotomy between outer persona and inner world. An exploration of the ever-changing nature of life, and reality versus perception, Liminal follows a trio of artists in a flawless dance until their pursuit of perfection devolves into a state of mayhem.



Zhenya Cerneacov (Co-creator and Performer) was born in Chisinau, Republic of Moldova and in 2006 Zhenya moved to Canada where he quickly became an active member of the contemporary dance scene, broadening his horizons in a variety of dance styles. He has performed with companies including Danny Grossman Dance Company, Corpus Dance Projects, Peggy Baker Dance Projects, Bouchardanse, Kaha:wi Dance Theatre, Kaeja d'Dance, and Citadel + Compagnie among many others. In 2011, Zhenya co-founded "The School of Cadence Ballet", an International Ballet School with partner Courtnae Bowman with whom he shares artistic direction.



Mairéad Filgate (Co-creator and Performer) is a contemporary dance artist in Toronto and Montreal. A graduate of the School of Toronto Dance Theatre, she has performed extensively throughout Canada and beyond with the Danny Grossman Dance Company, tiger princess dance projects, Public Recordings, BoucharDanse, Chartier Danse, and Bill Coleman, among others. Mairéad recently received a Bachelor of Arts with High Distinction in Women & Gender Studies and Sociology from the University of Toronto. She served as the Chair for the Board of Directors of the Canadian Alliance of Dance Artists from 2016 to 2018.



Brodie Stevenson (Co-creator and Performer) was born in the small village of Wuikinuxv on British Columbia's central coast. From 2008 - 2014 Stevenson was a company member of Toronto Dance Theatre, where he performed in original works by Artistic Director Christopher House and also for guest choreographers such as Lina Cruz, Deborah Hay and Heidi Strauss. As an independent dancer Stevenson has worked with a wide range of choreographers including Marie-Josée Chartier, Allison Cummings, Denise Fujiwara, Laurence Lemieux and Sashar Zarif. He is a Dora Award nominated performer and choreographic recipient with Throwdown Collective.



Throwdown Collective is bringing together a stellar artistic team to collaborate in this bold artistic pursuit, with Costume and Set Designer Sorcha Gibson and Lighting Designer Arun Srinivasan.

A leading presenter of dance in all forms, DanceWorks develops and promotes seasons of high quality, culturally pluralistic dance programming created by professional dance artists. DanceWorks' programming supports cross racial solidarity, holding space for BIPOC artists and those who identify as 2SLGBTQIAP. Work that addresses social justice issues, and challenges racism against Indigenous, Black, and Asian peoples is valued and encouraged. DanceWorks advances opportunities for the Disability Community within the dance milieu. Based in Tkaronto/Toronto since 1977, DanceWorks cultivates meaningful engagement with dance artists through outreach, education and animation initiatives.

Toronto-based Throwdown Collective is an award-winning contemporary dance company that supports the collaborative creative pursuits of founders Zhenya Cerneacov, Mairéad Filgate and Brodie Stevenson. The Collective began by creating a trilogy of site-specific works, commissioned by Toronto's Dusk Dances Festival, that went on to tour throughout Canada. Throwdown Collective's first full-length evening of stage works was presented by DanceWorks in Toronto, and included their co-created Various Concert (2015) and Ylem (3 Eggs Ago) (2017); both works garnered Dora Mavor Moore Awards for Outstanding Original Choreography and six additional Dora Award nominations.

DanceWorks honours and acknowledges the ancestral caretakers of this land: the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, the Wendat, and, most recently, the Mississauga of the New Credit First Nation who have a Treaty relationship with Canada. DanceWorks is grateful to have the opportunity to work in their community, on this territory, and pays respects to their Elders, past, present, and future.



Tickets ranging from $15-$24. To purchase tickets please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2218459®id=32&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.danceworks.ca%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.