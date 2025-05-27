DahkaBrakha Set to Perform At Massey Hall in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Massey Hall and Small World Music will present acclaimed Ukrainian quartet DakhaBrakha on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

Direct from Kyiv, DakhaBrakha returns to Toronto with its self-described “ethno chaos” of folk-pop punk. Reflecting fundamental elements of sound and soul, DakhaBrakha creates a world of unexpected new music. Experimenting with Ukrainian folk music accompanied by Indian, Arabic, African, and Ukrainian traditional instrumentation, the quartet's astonishingly powerful and uncompromising vocal range creates a transnational sound rooted in Ukrainian culture. At the crossroads of Ukrainian folklore and theatre, their musical spectrum is at first intimate then riotous, plumbing the depths of contemporary roots and rhythms, inspiring “cultural and artistic liberation.”

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member. Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that range from advance notice for upcoming shows, early access to ticket sales, members lounge access, exclusive monthly ticket contests, personalized ticketing service, special discounts, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between five levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, Marquee Club, Marquee Circle and our new Corporate Marquee Club.

Comments

Best Ensemble - Live Standings Operation Mincemeat - 18% Death Becomes Her - 10% Maybe Happy Ending - 9% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds