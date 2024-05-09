DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL Extends at Toronto's CAA Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to popular demand, the Toronto engagement of Dog Man: The Musical, based on the popular book series by Dav Pilkey, has been extended by one week and additional tickets have been released for each performance. Dog Man: The Musical is on now through June 9, 2024 at Toronto’s CAA Theatre.

Tickets are available now at mirvish.com or by calling 1.800.461.3333.

Based on the worldwide bestselling hit series by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious and heartwarming production following the chronicles of Dog Man, who with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of beloved characters from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants. Recommended for ages 5+.

“Dog Man: The Musical surpasses my highest expectations. It is the ‘Perfect Mash-up’ of memorable music, humor, and love.” Dog Man creator Dav Pilkey

Based on the bestselling Dog Man book series by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: The Musical has a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (Two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of the PBS show Peg + Cat), and music by Brad Alexander (Drama Desk Nominated See Rock City & Other Destinations), with original direction and choreography by Jen Wineman (NY: Less Than 50%),scenic design by Tim Mackabee (Broadway’s The Elephant Man; Guards at the Taj, Lucille Lortel Award), costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson (Regional: The Addams Family Musical, How I Learned to Drive), lighting design by David Lander (Broadway’s The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical; Benghal Tiger at the Bagdad Zoo, Drama Desk Award) and sound design by Emma Wilk (NY: The Waiting Game, Regional: The Heiress).

