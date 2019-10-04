Chilina Kennedy and Adam Brazier Lead THE HOUSE OF MARTIN GUERRE One Night Only

Chilina Kennedy and Adam Brazier will lead a star-studded ensemble in the special concert version of Leslie Arden's award-winning musical The House of Martin Guerre. Directed by Richard Ouzounian, the show will be performed one night only on November 4 at Stratford's Avon Theatre.

As previously announced, Kennedy is returning to Stratford for the first time in eight years to sing the lead role of Bertrande. The star of Broadway's Beautiful - The Carole King Musical is currently in Toronto playing Dina in the first national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical The Band's Visit.

She will be joined by Brazier, singing the role of Martin Guerre's imposter, Arnaud du Tilh. Brazier and Kennedy starred together in the world première of Evangeline at the Confederation Centre of the Arts' Charlottetown Festival, where Brazier serves as artistic director. He was last seen at Stratford in 1998's Man of La Mancha and The Miracle Worker.

The powerhouse ensemble also features several other past and present members of the Festival company: Gabriel Antonacci (Soldier), Sean Arbuckle (Jean de Coras), Juan Chioran (Pierre Guerre), Camille Eanga-Selenge (Suzanne), Gabi Epstein (Marie), Henry Firmston(Martin Guerre), Evangelia Kambites (Villager), Monique Lund (Bernarde de Rols), Denise Oucharek (Jehannot's Wife), Trevor Patt(Jean Peghula), Jennifer Rider-Shaw (Jeannette), Steve Ross (Jehannot, François Ferrière) and Vanessa Sears (Catherine), with Hutton Patterson as Bertrande's son, Little Sanxi.

Ouzounian, who directed Eric McCormack's return to the Stratford stage in last year's sold-out concert version of The Fantasticks, has once again facilitated several Festival homecomings in assembling the cast for this musical showcase.

"One of the amazing things about this concert is the number of reunions it has generated," says Ouzounian. "It's great to see Leslie back, having created gorgeous scores for many Festival productions, and both Chilina and Adam are making their much-anticipated returns after many successful years away, reuniting with old friends and cast mates. Stratford is known to house some of the most talented artists in the country. I'm thrilled to bring three of its treasured veterans together with a gifted ensemble to bring to life this glorious, rarely seen Canadian musical."

With music and lyrics by Leslie Arden and book by Leslie Arden and Anna T. Cascio, The House of Martin Guerre is one of the most celebrated Canadian musicals.

"I programmed this beautiful piece not only for its own excellence but as a companion piece to Birds of a Kind," says Artistic DirectorAntoni Cimolino. "Both theatrical works were inspired by books by the brilliant Canadian scholar Natalie Zemon Davis, each exploring the enigmatic identities of individuals who lived in the 16th century. Widely acclaimed as the world's greatest living historian, Natalie has a unique talent for unearthing personal drama from the past and making it visceral today. Leslie Arden and Wajdi Mouawad have successfully taken that drama even further in two very different genres."

Tickets for The House of Martin Guerre in Concert are available through the box office at 1.800.567.1600 or online at:

https://www.stratfordfestival.ca/WhatsOn/PlaysAndEvents/TheForum/Martin-Guerre

