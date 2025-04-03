Cast & Creative Team Set for GARDEN OF VANISHED PLEASURES at Berkeley Street Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lawrence Cherney, Founding Artistic Director of Soundstreams has revealed a cast and creative team update for original Canadian opera Garden of Vanished Pleasures.

This is the live world premiere of the work: the digital version released in 2021 was a critical hit, and a finalist for Opera America's 2022 Award for Excellence in Digital Opera.

The illustrious cast includes opera world stars: sopranos Mireille Asselin and Danika Lorèn, mezzo-soprano Hillary Tufford, and countertenor Daniel Cabena. The instrumental ensemble features Hyejin Kwon (music director & piano), Amahl Arulanandam (cello), and Brenna Hardy-Kavanagh (viola).

Garden of Vanished Pleasures is consummate opera, an emotional journey inspired by the life and work of English filmmaker and queer rights activist Derek Jarman, making its world premiere in the theatre. Conceived and devised by U.K. / Canadian director Tim Albery, Garden of Vanished Pleasures blends the works of two brilliant composers: Cecilia Livingston and Donna McKevitt. Livingston writes deeply felt songs of love and loss, and they chime perfectly with McKevitt's heart-aching songs that use texts drawn from Jarman's own journals. The texts cover a wide range of expressions, from longing and loss to anger over society's inequities - universal themes which continue to resonate for our time.

The creative team for the work includes: Michelle Tracey (Set & Costume Designer, Cameron Davis (Projection Designer), and Siobhán Sleath (Lighting Designer). Four performances take place from April 25-27, at the Berkeley Street Theatre.

Albery invites audiences to "Open your mind, open your heart, enjoy what you see and hear."

Comments