Canadian Premiere of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Announces Full Casting

Casting and ticket details have been announced for the Canadian production of the world's most award-winning play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Performances will begin May 31, 2022, at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto. The official media performance will be on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Tickets will go on sale on December 1, 2021 at 9:45 AM ET in celebration of Platform 9 ¾ at King's Cross train station in London. Tickets will be available exclusively through Mirvish Productions, online at mirvish.com and by phone at 1-800-461-3333.

"After eighteen challenging months, I'm thrilled to see Mirvish Productions gradually welcoming back audiences to experience the magic of live theatre," said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. "World-class productions like Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be an important part of the province's economic and social recovery as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, attracting visitors and further showcasing Ontario as the world in one province."

"Today's announcement of the all-Canadian cast for the Canadian premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is great news for our city. This is the strongest sign yet that our live theatre scene is coming back stronger than ever. I want to thank everyone involved in bringing this production to Toronto and the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre. It is so good to see our city's stages lighting up again and we are ready to welcome audiences back with great shows like this one." said Mayor John Tory.

Cast:

Trevor White will star as Harry Potter, Trish Lindström as Ginny Potter and Luke Kimball as their son Albus Potter; Gregory Prest as Ron Weasley, Sarah Afful as Hermione Granger and Hailey Alexis Lewis as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; Brad Hodder as Draco Malfoy and Thomas Mitchell Barnet as his son Scorpius Malfoy.

Transferring from the Broadway company are Sara Farb who will star as Delphi Diggory and Fiona Reid who will star as Professor McGonagall/Dolores Umbridge. Steven Sutcliffe will star as Severus Snape.

Rounding out the cast are: Kaleb Alexander, Nicholas Boegel, Kevin Bundy, Michael Chiem, Mark Crawford, Raquel Duffy, Bryce Fletch, Simon Gagnon, Raylene Harewood, Wychita Henricks, Asha James, Mandy Keating, Lucas Meeuse, Miranda Meijer, Kyle Orzech, Andy Pogson, Katie Ryerson, Yemie Sonuga, Jennifer Thiessen, Brendan Wall, David D'Lancy Wilson, Kyle Wong, Shawn Wright and Synthia Yusuf.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child originally cast a spell over the world as an epic two-part event. Now, the show has been boldly restaged as one singular performance by the award-winning creative team for its return to North America. With just one ticket in hand, audiences will enjoy all the adventure the continuation of Harry's story entails in one magical afternoon or evening.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child begins 19 years after Harry, Ron and Hermione saved the wizarding world. Now they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure - this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Featuring spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in J.K. Rowling's epic saga and the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. It has been seen by over 4.5 million people worldwide and holds 60 major honours, with a record nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child returns to New York and San Francisco as a newly staged, one show magical experience. Performances of this world premiere theatrical event begin at Broadway's Lyric Theatre in New York on November 12, 2021, and at the Curran in San Francisco on January 11, 2022. Productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Melbourne, Australia; London's West End (now playing); and Hamburg, Germany (returning for previews on December 1, 2021) will continue in the original two-part format.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe, casting by Dayton Walters Casting, CSA, CDC, with additional consultation by Jim Carnahan Casting, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced in Toronto by originating producers Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions with Canadian producer David Mirvish.

Do hold on to the edge of your seat, as this spellbinding spectacular will whisk you back to Hogwarts and beyond your imagination for a one-of-a-kind journey that is everything you hoped for and more.

Sign up at https://www.mirvish.com/shows/harry-potter-and-the-cursed-child for future updates and news on tickets for the Toronto production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, coming May 31, 2022.

Book tickets from December 1 at www.mirvish.com.