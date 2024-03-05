COMIC BOOKS LIVE!!! Returns In April with Dramatic Reading of DC's DEATH OF SUPERMAN SAGA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE ASSEMBLY THEATREʼs live action comic book reading series COMIC BOOKS LIVE!!! returns with a comedic reading of DC comic's 1993 DEATH OF SUPERMAN SAGA, a live reading of Superman #75, The Adventures of Superman #500, Action Comics #500, Superman #22, Superman The Man of Steel #22 and Superman #78 along with an improvised musical score provided by indie musical artist CAT & THE QUEEN (CATQ)!

Each installment of COMIC BOOKS LIVE!!! plucks a comic book from all eras of graphic fiction history, chosen by series host, Assembly alumni and all-around comic fanboy LUIS FERNANDES (Therac 25, The Assembly Theatre; Tough Jews, Dora Award nomination Outstanding Ensemble) and gives it a high-energy dramatic reading by some of Torontoʼs finest live performers! First 20 pre-sold ticket purchases include a poly-bagged original copy of SUPERMAN #500 courtesy of WEST END COMICS!

This comedic remix of a comic book classic includes performances by ANNE VAN LEEUWEN (Leroy Street Theatre), JARRETT SIDDALL (Vasari Arts Company), CASS VAN WYCK (one four one Collective), GENE ABELLA & KYLE BAILEY along with special guests COOPER BILTON (Cooped up with Tom) and ALIA CINZA RASUL (Bad Dog Theatre Managing Director, Tita Collective) plus more to be announced!