COMIC BOOKS LIVE!!! Returns In April with Dramatic Reading of DC's DEATH OF SUPERMAN SAGA

Hosted by Assembly alumni and all-around comic fanboy Luis Fernandes.

By: Mar. 05, 2024
THE ASSEMBLY THEATREʼs live action comic book reading series COMIC BOOKS LIVE!!! returns with a comedic reading of DC comic's 1993 DEATH OF SUPERMAN SAGA, a live reading of Superman #75, The Adventures of Superman #500, Action Comics #500, Superman #22, Superman The Man of Steel #22 and Superman #78 along with an improvised musical score provided by indie musical artist CAT & THE QUEEN (CATQ)!

Each installment of COMIC BOOKS LIVE!!! plucks a comic book from all eras of graphic fiction history, chosen by series host, Assembly alumni and all-around comic fanboy LUIS FERNANDES (Therac 25, The Assembly Theatre; Tough Jews, Dora Award nomination Outstanding Ensemble) and gives it a high-energy dramatic reading by some of Torontoʼs finest live performers! First 20 pre-sold ticket purchases include a poly-bagged original copy of SUPERMAN #500 courtesy of WEST END COMICS!

This comedic remix of a comic book classic includes performances by ANNE VAN LEEUWEN (Leroy Street Theatre), JARRETT SIDDALL (Vasari Arts Company), CASS VAN WYCK (one four one Collective), GENE ABELLA & KYLE BAILEY along with special guests COOPER BILTON (Cooped up with Tom) and ALIA CINZA RASUL (Bad Dog Theatre Managing Director, Tita Collective) plus more to be announced! 




