COME FROM AWAY Extended in Canada To March 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The new Canadian production of Come From Away has returned home. Performances at the historic Royal Alexandra Theatre began yesterday afternoon when a sold-out house of excited theatergoers welcomed the cast with a raucous ovation.

Due to popular demand the production is already extending its run. It will now play until March 2, 2025.

Tickets to this new block of performances, from December 24, 2024 until March 2, 2025, will go on sale at 10AM on Monday September 30 at mirvish.com or by calling 1-800-461-3333.

This production of Come From Away is produced by Mirvish Productions and The National Arts Centre English Theatre.

About The Cast

Come From Away features an all-Canadian cast starring: Kyle Brown as Bob & others, Saccha Dennis as Hannah & others, Steffi DiDomenicantonio as Janice & others, Barbara Fulton as Diane & others, Lisa Horner as Beulah & others, James Kall as Nick/Doug & others, Jeff Madden as Kevin T. /Garth & others, Ali Momen as Kevin J. /Ali & others, Cory O’Brien as Oz & others, Kristen Peace as Bonnie & others, David Silvestri as Claude & others and Cailin Stadnyk as Beverley/Annette & others. The cast also includes Clint Butler, Kate Etienne, Barbara Johnston, Jawon Mapp, Sarah Nairne and Aaron Walpole as Standbys.

About Come From Away

Come From Away takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

This breathtaking musical is written by Tony-nominated Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein and featuring Tony-winning direction by Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, “It takes you to a place you never want to leave!”

On 9/11, the world stopped.

On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

Come From Away features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

Comments