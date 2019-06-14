CLITORIA: A Sex-Positive Superhero! Comes to 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival

Singer-songwriter and comedian Laura Bailey brings a fresh take to Ontario's sex education drama in the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival with her new musical CLITORIA: A Sex-Positive Superhero! This original one-act musical comedy is written and performed by Laura Bailey, directed by Toronto Musical Concerts' Artistic Producer Christopher Wilson, and also features Matthew Bradley, Jada Rifkin and Ursala K. Manifred. Lighting design and stage management by Justine Cargo.



CLITORIA: A Sex-Positive Superhero! plays at the Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace (16 Ryerson Ave), July 3 to 14, 2019. For tickets and showtimes: https://fringetoronto.com/



As the 2015 sex-ed curriculum is scrapped in Ontario, a science experiment gone wrong turns sexually-repressed high school teacher Marianne Parsons into Clitoria, a superhero of sex positivity wreaking havoc on her square life, and her square fiancé. Clitoria is the epitome of shamelessness, but Marianne must face the real-life consequences of her newfound sexual liberation.



"My hope is that people will walk away from this show with a better understanding of the shame involved in sexual conservatism," say Bailey. "I believe that many people who oppose the 2015 sex ed curriculum are ultimately folks who were brought up in a very prescriptive way and never felt free to fully explore themselves. And now that the world is changing, they are still deeply afraid to confront some of the deeper questions, let alone allow their kids to challenge societal norms. This show is for anyone who has ever experienced fear or shame about being themselves. And I swear, it's funny!"



Bailey is a veteran of the Toronto comedy and music scenes. She produced and performed her one-woman improvised musicalUnplanned Melody, and co-produced/co-hosted the feminist comedy variety show CHICKA BOOM. She last appeared in the 2013 Toronto Fringe with The Late Night Tonight Show LIVE in the Morning with CHICKA BOOM (NNNN). In 2016, she performed at the International Edinburgh Festival Fringe as part of the Toronto-based a cappella group Countermeasure (*****), and appears on their album Made to Measure. She has appeared in performance on CTV Canada AM, CBC Sounds of the Season, and CP24 Breakfast.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You