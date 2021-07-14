CIRCLE BACK Workplace Romance Premieres At Toronto Digital Fringe Festival

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Meet Gwyneth and Jamie. Gwyneth is a graphic designer based in Melbourne. Jamie is a brand manager for a Tobacco company in Toronto. They meet, work, have lunch on, sleep on, and hate Zoom. A very unlikely love affair. And yet?

Circle Back tells the story of two very hard workers who meet on Zoom and, despite all of the corporate jargon and video lagging, quite possibly fall in love.

Written, directed and co-starring Tabia Lau, a two-time Toronto Fringe Patron's Pick Winner (2012, 2014), Circle Back is an online collaboration between all the actresses who came together in 2018 for an LGBT adaptation of 'Pride and Prejudice at the Kingston Fringe.

Runtime is 50 minutes with 2 Possible Endings, 10 Minutes Each!

Good Idea Bad Show

in association with The Toronto Fringe Festival presents

Circle Back

written, edited, and directed by Tabia Lau

starring Lauren Maykut, Leah Sutton, and Crissy Voinov

Opens July 21-31, 2021

Website: https://tabialau.wixsite.com/goodideabadshow

Tickets: https://fringetoronto.com/digital-fringe/show/circle-back

