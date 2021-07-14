Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CIRCLE BACK Workplace Romance Premieres At Toronto Digital Fringe Festival

Circle Back tells the story of two very hard workers who meet on Zoom and, despite all of the corporate jargon and video lagging, quite possibly fall in love.

Jul. 14, 2021  

Meet Gwyneth and Jamie. Gwyneth is a graphic designer based in Melbourne. Jamie is a brand manager for a Tobacco company in Toronto. They meet, work, have lunch on, sleep on, and hate Zoom. A very unlikely love affair. And yet?

Circle Back tells the story of two very hard workers who meet on Zoom and, despite all of the corporate jargon and video lagging, quite possibly fall in love.

Written, directed and co-starring Tabia Lau, a two-time Toronto Fringe Patron's Pick Winner (2012, 2014), Circle Back is an online collaboration between all the actresses who came together in 2018 for an LGBT adaptation of 'Pride and Prejudice at the Kingston Fringe.

Runtime is 50 minutes with 2 Possible Endings, 10 Minutes Each!

Good Idea Bad Show
in association with The Toronto Fringe Festival presents
Circle Back
written, edited, and directed by Tabia Lau
starring Lauren Maykut, Leah Sutton, and Crissy Voinov

Opens July 21-31, 2021

Website: https://tabialau.wixsite.com/goodideabadshow
Tickets: https://fringetoronto.com/digital-fringe/show/circle-back


