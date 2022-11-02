CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR! Comes to Massey Hall in February 2023

Massey Hall welcomes back Choir! Choir! Choir! to the legendary Allan Slaight Stage on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Tickets on sale this Friday, November 4 @ 10am via masseyhall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255.

Programming announcement for this event will be revealed shortly. Visit masseyhall.com or choirchoirchoir.com for the latest updates. Previous event sing-a-long themes at Massey Hall include "Choir! Choir Choir! Remembers Prince", an unforgettable night celebrating Prince's legacy and "SHOUT!", a tribute to 80s legends, Tears for Fears.

Choir! Choir! Choir! have proclaimed Massey Hall as "their very favourite Toronto venue" and always delight the crowd when they take the stage. The duo have headlined the historic hall twice before and last performed to a packed Massey Hall crowd this past June.

Choir! Choir! Choir! is a Toronto-based singing group led by creative directors Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman. The duo takes a non-traditional approach; there are no auditions, and the audience is the choir! Show up and they'll teach you an original arrangement to a song you LOVE.



Founded in 2011, Choir! Choir! Choir! has amassed a dedicated and passionate community of singers and a thriving international fan base on YouTube amassing millions of views on some of their videos.

The duo has performed with renowned artists such as Patti Smith, David Byrne, Rick Astley, Tegan and Sara, and Rufus Wainwright, and onstage at New York's Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall with the likes of Debbie Harry and The Flaming Lips. They've created content for NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar with Hamilton's Brandon Victor Dixon. And they they've performed at the MET in New York for New York Pride and hosted their own float in Toronto Pride. They remembered Canadian music hero, Gord Downie, by performing Grace Too with the surviving members of the Tragically Hip to 10,000 fans in Toronto.

Choir! Choir! Choir! exists to celebrate music and push the boundaries between practice and performance, artist and audience, offering therapeutic benefits with the ultimate side effect: a powerful community.