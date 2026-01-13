Anvil Theatre Will Showcase YOU'RE THE TOP: The Cole Porter Songbook on Film & Live

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Celebrate Valentine's Day with the spectacular musical show, You're The Top: The Cole Porter Songbook on Film and Live with the Laura Crema Sextet, Saturday, February 14, 7:00 pm at the Anvil Theatre.

With classic film scholar, producer and host Michael van den Bos as your stylish guide, audiences will experience an entertaining evening filled with curated film clips of Cole Porter song performances from classic Hollywood movies and vintage TV projected on the big screen. Accompanied by the sublime Canadian jazz vocalist Laura Crema and her stellar line-up of jazz musicians, featuring Tilden Webb (piano) Alvin Brendan (guitar) Dave Say (saxophone) Conrad Good (bass) and Nino Dipasquale (drums.)

What makes this grand show so unique is the thematic interlacing of musical film clips with live performances of Cole Porter tunes sung by Canadian jazz vocalist Laura Crema. “Laura's silky, burnished, deeply emotional and even playful vocal styling is a natural fit with the wonderful, wily and worldly Cole Porter catalogue.” says host Michael van den Bos.

“Of all the movie musical shows I have created and hosted over the last 10-years, You're The Top: The Cole Porter Songbook on Film and Live is one of my favourite and closest to my heart,” says producer Michael van den Bos. “What this show represents is the timelessness of not only Cole Porter's works, but the songs of the Great American Songbook. It transcends generations yet still touches on universal truths about the heart songs so well imagined and crafted they lend themselves to re-interpretation over and over again for the ages.”