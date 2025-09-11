Andrew Phung, Nkasi Ogbonnah & More to Join COMEDY IS ART at The Theatre Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Theatre Centre has revealed year six of its Comedy is Art festival, with three nights of can't-miss comedy with over 20 comics from across Toronto and beyond. Shows include Andrew Phung and Friends, Not Hamilton Improvised, Nkasi Ogbonnah's Afronaut, and more. Passes and single tickets are on sale now.

New this year, Comedy is Art will host Our Cities On Our Stages on October 25, Bad Dog Theatre's groundbreaking symposium on inclusion and diversity. This full day of activities (workshop, presentation, dialogue) will dovetail into an improv presentation as part of Comedy is Art. Admission is free and space is limited. Registration details to be announced.

This year Comedy is Art doubles down on its curatorial mission to present excellent shows that punch unapologetically up, through poignant and witty observations about the world, and a commitment to making you laugh. The festival's show program is curated by comedian, storyteller and The Theatre Centre's Associate Artistic Director liza paul, with programming support from Tim Blair (TallBoyz) and Ellie Posadas (Tita Collective).

Says festival curator liza paul: "For our sixth year, I wanted to take what we've learned from all our years past and deliver a festival that speaks to what artists and audiences want: a curated, boutique experience where excellent comics can deliver hilarious shows. We are interested in re-framing expectations around what comedy can be, both in terms of programming as well as the overall experience for the comedians and the people who love to see them."

"This year, in a festival first, we will feature Nkasi Ogbonnah's one-woman show Afronaut, which she is developing into a full hour specifically for her appearance at Comedy is Art. Andrew Phung and Friends are also back by popular demand, and there is a glorious mix of emerging and established stand up comedians peppered throughout the festival who are sure to bring it, too. Closing it out we have Not Hamilton Improvised, a musical improv show that will make you glad you left your sofa on an autumn Saturday night."

The Theatre Centre saw a total of 280 artists audition for the festival this year, through an open call that received 159 submissions, with a commitment to open doors for talented comics and program them alongside more established artists from whom they can learn more about their respective crafts.

Comedy is Art 2025

Andrew Phung and Friends

Andrew Phung, Gavin Williams, and Alexa MacKell are three best friends who have been doing comedy together for over a decade. Having met at the Loose Moose Theatre in Calgary, they are a powerhouse trio of laughs, love, and pop culture jokes that only Andrew and Alexa get, but Gavin goes along with due to his fear of being ostracized from the group.

Thursday, October 23

7 p.m.

Says Andrew Phung on his return to Comedy is Art: "The Comedy is Art festival in 2024 was an absolute highlight of the year for me. The creative freedom, alongside the promotional and planning support allows us to put forward the best show possible. This festival is an absolute gem, and must be protected at all costs. In a time where we're seeing our cultural festivals and gatherings underfunded and cancelled, the Comedy is Art festival is thriving and is making an impact on the community."

Afronaut

Nkasi Ogbonnah

Get ready for intelligent, acerbic and weirdly gentle comedy! Tackling relevant social issues through the eyes of an angry Black woman, that has every reason to be angry. You'll probably be mentally hit with snapshots of historical figures, and outer space, presented by someone with the physicality of a former rhythmic gymnast (and we can't stress the word 'former' enough).

If Kamala Harris did comedy, and was Canadian, this would be her show. And as Kamala says "Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking."

Friday, October 24

7 p.m.

Hot Takes

Hosted by Toronto-based comic Tamara Shevon, this is a show full of comics whose hot takes will have you laughing all night. Featuring: Darren Leo, Raquel Maestre, Ben Sosa-Wright, and Orly Zebak.

Friday, October 24

9 p.m.

Our Cities On Our Stages from Bad Dog Theatre at Comedy is Art

Our Cities On Our Stages, Bad Dog's groundbreaking symposium on inclusion and diversity, will include a full day of activities (workshop, presentation, dialogue) that dovetails into an improv presentation as part of Comedy is Art. Our Cities is a chance to gather, to take stock and to really CHECK-IN with each other, in the context of a world where inclusion initiatives are under attack. Open to improv students, performers, instructors, and/or arts administrators, the Our Cities on Our Stages Symposium seeks to create a dialogue about existing diversity and inclusion issues while looking forward to possible healthy futures. Bad Dog Theatre Company is an artist-run charity that has produced Toronto's best improvised comedy for over 40 years.

Saturday, October 25

10 a.m to 6 p.m. - see festival page for workshop details.

Made You Laugh

Headlined by Toronto favourite Nick Reynoldson, this lineup will bring the funny in ways you didn't even know were possible. Featuring: Marcia Johnson, Daphney Joseph, Lou Laurence, and Kě.

Saturday, October 25

7 p.m.

Not Hamilton Improvised

Co-Presented by Bad Dog Theatre

An improvised hip-hop and freestyle-rap musical inspired by a historical figure or character as chosen by the audience, fully scored by the backing tracks of Hamilton. Songs non-stop!

Featuring: Lance Oribello, Katie Chin, Patrick Ronon, Tim Blair, and Nicole Passmore.

Saturday, October 25

9 p.m.