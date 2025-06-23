AT THE END OF KALIYUGA Comes to Toronto Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Featured at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival, At the End of Kaliyuga is a vibrant, visually rich performance that transports audiences into a cosmic courtroom where Brahma the Creator, Vishnu the Preserver, and Shiva the Destroyer debate the fate of humanity as Earth nears the end of its final cycle. Will the world be reborn—or vanish forever?

Blending the grace of Bharatanatyam with the playful spirit of clowning, this lively solo show weaves humor, mythology, and movement to spark empathy and critical thinking in young minds. Perfect for ages 5–12 and anyone who's still a kid at heart. Catch it at Native Earth's Aki Studio.

Cold Open Productions is a multidisciplinary company founded by Indian Canadian artist Sanskruti Marathe. Rooted in South Asian artistic traditions and reimagined through contemporary performance, Cold Open's work is all about merging the ancient with the now—creating holistic, immersive stories that connect across generations and cultures.

This production stars Sanskruti Marathe, a bold new voice in Canadian theatre. Her debut play The Roof is Leaking, co-written with Davinder Malhi, premiered at Berkeley Street Theatre in May.

Performances run July 2 – July 13, 2025.

Comments