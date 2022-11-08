A CHRISTMAS CAROL and WHITE CHRISTMAS Announced For The Shaw's Holiday Season Begins

Two timeless holiday tales, guaranteed to make spirits bright in young and old alike, begin previews at The Shaw. The Festival's holiday spirits, um spirit, will take over the Royal George Theatre on November 9 with the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol. Irving Berlin's White Christmas, his adored musical homage to romance and snow, follows merrily along on November 18 at the Festival Theatre.



Molly Atkinson returns to direct The Shaw's charming production of A Christmas Carol featuring Graeme Somerville as Ebenezer Scrooge, everyone's favourite reformed curmudgeon. Also appearing are Kristopher Bowman as Christmas Present and Kelsey Verzotti as Christmas Past, alongside Jason Cadieux as Mr. Hubble, Patty Jamieson as Mrs. Dilber, Andrew Lawrie as Bob Cratchit, Julie Lumsden as Emily, Marie Mahabal as Belle, Marla McLean as Mrs. Cratchit and André Morin as Fred, with Kerry Ann Doherty and Travis Seetoo.



A Christmas Carol has set and costumes designed by Christine Lohre, lighting designed by Kevin Lamotte, music direction by Rachel O'Brien and puppetry direction by Alexandra Montagnese, with stage manager Amy Jewell and assistant stage manager Melania Radelicki. A Christmas Carol was adapted and originally directed by Tim Carroll, with original music by Paul Sportelli, and original movement and puppetry direction by Alexis Milligan.



Recommended for audience members 6+, A Christmas Carol begins previews November 9 and is available for review beginning November 12. This production is sponsored by the Shaw Guild, with additional support from Hodgson Russ LLP.



SELFIE ALERT: following the performance, audience members will have the opportunity to take a safely distanced photo with the cast of A Christmas Carol.



Celebrating the season continues with Irving Berlin's White Christmas at the Festival Theatre. Directed by Kate Hennig, this much-loved musical, based on the uplifting, timeless film of the same name, features well-known songs like "Blue Skies," "I Love a Piano," "How Deep Is the Ocean" and the beloved title song, "White Christmas".



Bob Wallace (Jeff Irving) and Phil Davis (Kevin McLachlan*), former soldiers turned successful song-and-dance duo, follow sister double-act Betty and Judy Haynes (Alexis Gordon and Mary Antonini) to Pine Tree, Vermont. Together they put on a show to save the Columbia Inn, now owned by their retired commanding officer General Henry Waverly (David Alan Anderson) and run by his wise-cracking housekeeper Martha Watson (Jenni Burke). David Adams, Matt Alfano, Matt Armet, Alexander Batycki, Celeste Catena, Nicholas Cunha, Catherine Dubois, Kristi Frank, Elodie Gillett, Kyle Golemba, Alexandra Gratton, Julia Juhas, Taran Kim, Graeme Kitagawa*, Caitlyn MacInnis*, Jordan Mah, Allison McCaughey, Payton Mills, Madelyn Miyashita, Drew Plummer, Ali Powell, Adam Sergison, Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane* and Kelly Wong join in the festive fun.



The creative and production team for Irving Berlin's White Christmas includes music director Paul Sportelli, choreographer Allison Plamondon, set and costume designer Judith Bowden, lighting designer Kevin Lamotte, sound designer John Lott, assistant director Thomas Alderson, assistant choreographer Allison McCaughey, assistant set and costume designer Rose Tavormina, stage manager Allan Teichman and assistant stage managers Beatrice Campbell (October 20 - November 25), Meghan Froebelius (November 16 - 25), Leigh McClymont (October 4 - 22) and Annie McWhinnie.



Irving Berlin's White Christmas is sponsored by Mary E. Hill. Previews start November 18 and is available for review beginning November 26. Recommended for audience members 8+.





Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS



Based on the Paramount Pictures film

Written for the screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank

MUSIC AND LYRICS BY Irving Berlin

BOOK BY David Ives and Paul Blake

Original stage production directed by Walter Bobbie

Orchestrations by Larry Blank

Vocal and Dance Arrangements by Bruce Pomahac



Irving Berlin's White Christmas is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com



*RBC Emerging Artists are sponsored by the RBC Foundation and RBC Emerging Artists.



The Shaw Festival's Holiday Season is sponsored by The Slaight Family Foundation.

Holiday Season Hotel Partner: Vintage Hotels.



While wearing masks is now optional at the Festival, their use continues to be highly recommended indoors in all theatres and spaces, but remains at the discretion and comfort of the individual. The Shaw's Duty of Care remains in place. While these measures include a commitment to ensuring the health and safety of audiences, company members and communities, there remains an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place where people congregate. The Festival continues to work closely with public health experts to ensure all necessary and reasonable precautions are being met to reduce the chances of exposure; however, patrons are encouraged to take what precautions they deem necessary to protect themselves and others. Patrons are also requested to refrain from attending any performance or event if they are presenting COVID-19 symptoms.