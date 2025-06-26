Tim Realbuto to Star in LEND ME A TENOR at The Actors Repertory Theatre of Simi

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ken Ludwig's classic, door-slamming farce will get the royal treatment when it opens at The Actors Repertory Theatre of Simi on July 5th. Simi Valley, known to put on some of the best shows in the Los Angeles area, is located about thirty minutes from Hollywood.

Starring in this comic caper of mistaken identity is award winning, record-breaking actor (and Broadway World Award nominee) Tim Realbuto as nervous dogsbody Max. When a series of mishaps keeps famous tenor Tito Mirerlli from performing at a grand benefit at the Cleveland Opera House, it is Max who must disguise himself and play the role. Add in Max's angry boss, a slinky soprano, Tito's fiery wife, Max's fan girl fiancée, an eager bellhop, and a passionate chairwoman of the Opera Guild, and you've got yourself a screwball comedy that will make you laugh until you cry. Just what the world needs right now.

Directed by Beth Stockton, the production runs from July 5th until July 20th at The ARTS' black box theatre at 2956 School Street in Simi Valley, California .

Although he's graced the stage since he's five years old, Tim is most known for his film work, especially his award winning, record-breaking performance in the indie hit “Bobcat Moretti” opposite Vivica A. Fox, Taryn Manning, and Academy Award nominee Sally Kirkland. In a statement, Tim said “ I just had to do this play! The world is filled with so much ugliness right now and I simply wanted to take people away for a couple of hours and make them laugh. It's also the most amazing role in one of the funniest plays… well, ever! I also get to sing a bit, and as a musical theatre performer, that's really fun!”

Mr. Realbuto headlines the cast, which also includes Harry Isaacs as Saunders, Ryan Engstrom as Tito Mirelli, Grace Ortiz as Maggie, Brittani McNeal as Maria, Alexandria Sanders as Julia, Anna Lund as Diana, and Noah Gephart-Canada as The Bellhop. Jenny Bobillo is the production stage manager. Mary Zastrow is the intimacy director. Jan Glasband is the producer.

For more information, please visit www.actorsrepofsimi.org. You can email jgartdept@sbcglobal.net to reserve tickets, which are $20 for general admission and $18 for seniors and students with a proper ID.

