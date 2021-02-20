TOArts Presents NAT GEO VIRTUAL - REIMAGINING DINOSAURS

TOArts will host another episode of its Nat Geo Live series, about the history of dinosaurs.

Join leading paleontologists Nizar Ibrahim and Sebastián Rozadilla for stories and conversation about the evolving science of dinosaurs.

The event takes place on February 24, 2021.

Groundbreaking new science is changing what we thought we knew about how dinosaurs looked, moved, and lived. Newfound troves from the Moroccan desert suggest that the immense predator Spinosaurus used crocodile-like jaws and a unique, paddle-like tail to actively pursue prey in the water: a first for dinosaurs. And in Chile, scientists have discovered a shocking new therapod. Unlike its cousins, Velociraptor and T. rex, Chilesaurus consumed a vegetarian diet.

Tickets are only $60 for the three remaining events. Also available to purchase at $25 per event. Purchases must be made by an adult at least 18 years of age.

Learn more at https://bapacthousandoaks.com/show_detail.php?id=784.