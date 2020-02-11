THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY is Coming to the Scherr Forum in April

Singing! Dancing! Paper! Writers Bob and Tobly McSmith's hilarious, unauthorized musical of the hit TV show, The Office! A Muscial Parody is heading to the Scherr Forum Friday, April 3 through Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Your favorite moments from all nine seasons are mashed up into one "typical" day with Michael, Jim, Pam, Dwight, and others at "The Office," featuring songs such as "That's What She Said," "Marry Me Beesly," and "We Have Fun Here." Original off-Broadway cast member, Sarah Mackenzie Baron, will join the tour cast as everyone's favorite boss, Michael.

Writers Bob and Tobly McSmith are ecstatic about their third national tour (FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is currently touring North America). "The Office! A Musical Parody is on track to be our most successful New York production in 10 years," says Tobly McSmith. "The Office! A Musical Parody is now one of the most successful off-Broadway shows in history. As Michael might say, 'It's been a dream come thru.'"

Don't miss this hilariously loving lampoon of your favorite TV show! Step into Dunder Mifflin in this immersive parody experience and "work" with all your favorite officemates.

Single tickets are priced at $50.00 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-ARTS (2787) or visit www.civicartsplaza.com.





