THE MAN IN BLACK: TRIBUTE TO JOHNNY CASH Returns to the Scherr Forum by Popular Demand

Shawn Barker will bring The Man in Black: Tribute to Johnny Cash to the Scherr Forum, Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 7:00 pm.

Born and raised in a working-class suburb of St. Louis, Shawn Barker took a schoolboy love for singing in church with his family and turned it into a career; a one-of-a-kind tribute to Johnny Cash, one of America's greatest musical icons. Universally considered the pre-eminent Johnny Cash tribute artist, Barker has an uncanny resemblance to Cash. His strikingly similar looks, voice, and spot-on mannerisms revitalize the true character of Mr. Cash himself and have led Barker to an immensely successful career performing his tribute to the original "Man in Black."

Barker's path to his current success wasn't a straight line from gospel choir. After serving his country in the Army, Barker came home to Missouri, took a job as a carpenter, and spent all his free time learning to play the guitar. He developed strength and versatility in his voice by modeling his crooning on a cast of American legends- Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, and Gene Vincent. His performances quickly turned from hobby to profession, but oddly enough, Barker's first touring gigs were portraying Elvis, not Johnny Cash. Everything changed, however, when Barker was asked to audition for the part of Cash in a Hollywood production, as it became evident to the director and Barker himself that Johnny Cash was his true calling. From that point on, there was no turning back.

Having toured nationally and internationally for over a decade, Barker has delivered his one-of-a-kind show in 12 countries, performed over 1,000 shows, and sold more than half-a-million tickets over the course of his career. In addition to his own show, Barker has been invited to perform as Johnny Cash in "One Night in Memphis," a four-part tribute show showcasing the major recording artists of Sun Records: Elvis, Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins. He also regularly appears in the Legends in Concert series, known as the pioneer of live tribute shows and having celebrated 35 years of entertaining more than 30 million fans around the globe.

