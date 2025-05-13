Straight No Chaser Returns to Thousand Oaks For 'Holiday Road Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



RIAA-certified Gold and holiday favorite a cappella group Straight No Chaser are back with their “Holiday Road Tour.” Straight No Chaser will be bringing the joy, “dad jokes,” and songs of the season to the Fred Kavli Theatre, Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

The tour will coincide with the release of Holiday Road, Straight No Chaser's first full length collection of holiday songs since 2020's Social Christmasing. The group will reveal more details, including the full track listing, in the upcoming months.

“For Straight No Chaser, it absolutely is the most wonderful time of the year,” said group member Walter Chase. “This year, we poured our hearts into our latest album, Holiday Road. I am so excited to see which songs will be our audience's favorites! If you come to our show, you can expect to laugh, sing and be fully prepared to ring in the holidays. We can't wait to see you on the Holiday Road Tour!”

The international phenomenon Straight No Chaser disproves all stereotypes of male a cappella groups. Neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, they immediately bring audiences to their feet with nothing more than microphones in hand, grins ear-to-ear, witty banter on point, and an uncanny ability to belt out R&B, smooth jams, and stadium anthems carried by style, swagger and spirit.

Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern-day a cappella movement and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide. In the fall of 2022, the group performed in more than 60 cities across the US with multiple sold out shows, including their 26th consecutive sell-out in Indianapolis.

In an era when so much pop music is the product of digital processing and electronic manipulation, Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of ten unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music.

