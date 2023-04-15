Simi Valley Art Association Gallery Exhibit Coming To The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center will showcase the variety of artwork and skill of members of the Simi Valley Art Association in an upcoming gallery exhibit titled, Boundless Encounters: A group exhibit by the Simi Valley Art Association. This very special exhibit will be on display in the Upper Gallery at the Cultural Arts Center from May 11 - June 25, 2023 with a Gallery Reception held on May 18th from 5 PM to 7 PM. The Gallery Opening Reception is free of charge and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available and the public is invited to come and meet the featured artists who will be in attendance at this reception.

Boundless Encounters: A group exhibit by the Simi Valley Art Association showcases the incredible artwork of local artists and celebrates the Simi Valley Art Association (SVAA), which has been serving Simi Valley for nearly 60 years. The SVAA is a non-profit arts organization consisting of individuals 18 years of age or older who share a passion in exploring and promoting the visual arts in the Simi Valley community. The SVAA operates with a mission to encourage young artists in the Simi Valley Community. Grants are awarded by the SVAA to the Art Departments of local Simi Valley high schools each year. These grants are funded by donations from the community and fundraising events hosted by the SVAA throughout the year.

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center is proud to partner with the SVAA to showcase the talent of Simi Valley's local artist community and to celebrate the artists who inspire and ignite creativity in Simi Valley.

About the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center first opened its doors in 1995. Located in the historic building on the corner of Los Angeles Avenue and Church Street, the Center serves as a regional hub for the Arts and is home to theater, dance, music and the visual arts. It also serves as a community facility and is available for meetings, conferences and special events. The facility is owned and operated by the City of Simi Valley.

Since its founding, the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center's mission has been to provide a multipurpose facility to present performances of music, theater, dance, film, lectures and popular entertainment as well as space for conferences, meetings, seminars, and workshops. SVCAC seeks to develop, support, and encourage cultural activities and educational programs to enhance the quality of life of the citizens of Simi Valley and surrounding communities. As part of this commitment, admission to SVCAC's Galleries is always free.

Visitor Information

Admission to the Upper Gallery and Boundless Encounters: A group exhibit by the Simi Valley Art Association is free and open to the public. The Cultural Arts Center is located at 3050 East Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065. To view upcoming programs and to purchase tickets, please visit the Cultural Arts Center website at www.simi-arts.org or call the box office at (805) 583-7900.

Free admission to the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center's Galleries is made possible through the combined generosity of the City of Simi Valley, the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Foundation, local business partners, and donors.

Location: Upper Gallery, Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 East Los Angeles Avenue in Simi Valley, CA 93065

Dates: May 11 - June 25, 2023. Gallery Opening Reception on May 18, 2023 from 5-7 pm in the Upper Gallery at the Cultural Arts Center.

Time: Tuesday - Saturday, noon to 5 pm, by appointment only

Price: Admission to the Gallery Opening Reception and Gallery is free of charge

For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.simi-arts.org or call 805-583-7905