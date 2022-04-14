SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL is Coming to Thousand Oaks

The American Theatre Guild will present the North American Tour of SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical. This production is part of the BROADWAY IS BACK IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES and will take the Bank of America Performing Arts Center stage May 12-15, 2022.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Thursday, May 12, 2022 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 13, 2022 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 14, 2022 2:00 & 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 15, 2022 1:00 & 6:30 p.m.

SUMMER features a book by Tony AwardÂ® nominee Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Tony AwardÂ® winner Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others. This new touring production is directed by Lauren L. Sobon and choreographed by Natalie Caruncho, based on the original direction by Tony AwardÂ® winner Des McAnuff and original choreography by Tony AwardÂ® winner Sergio Trujillo. Associate choreographer is Angelica Beliard.

Musical Supervision is by JP Meyer, Music Director is Erika R. Gamez, tour scenic design by Robert Andrew Kovach, based on the original scenic design by Tony AwardÂ® nominee Robert Brill, costumes by Tony AwardÂ® winner Paul Tazewell, lighting by Russell A. Thompson, sound by David Temby, projections by Chris McCleary. This tour is produced by APEX Touring.

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

For more information, visit: TheDonnaSummerMusical.com

