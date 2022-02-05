Photos: Inside Look at 5-Star Theatrical's SOMETHING ROTTEN!
The production runs now through February 13th at the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of American Performing Arts Center.
5-STAR THEATRICALS present the second show of its 2021-2022 season, with the hilarious love letter to all things musical theatre, SOMETHING ROTTEN!, music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, book by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick, choreography by Michelle Elkin and directed by Richard Israel.
SOMETHING ROTTEN! runs now through Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the 1,800-seat Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (formerly the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza), 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.
Never before performed in Thousand Oaks, SOMETHING ROTTEN! is the hilarious Broadway smash hit that tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers desperate to write a hit play. When a local soothsayer convinces them that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting all at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the very first musical! Shakespeare is the "rock star" of plays and works hard to make sure the brothers fail in their efforts to produce what they are calling "a musical."
