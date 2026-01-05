LEGALLY BLONDE Comes to Conejo Players Theatre in March

🎭 NEW! Thousand Oaks Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Thousand Oaks & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Legally Blonde the musical is coming to Conejo Players Theatre in March. Performances will run March 27 - April 19, 2026. The production is directed by Rick Steinberg and produced by Priscilla Losey and Samantha Netzen Bingham. Music Director is Jordan Krasnoff with Choreographer Miriam Durrie-Kirsch.

A bubbly and seemingly superficial sorority queen is dumped by her boyfriend, prompting her to enroll at Harvard Law School to win him back. There, she challenges stereotypes and uncovers her own potential, demonstrating that intelligence and determination can exist in unexpected places.

Along the way, she finds friendship and self-awareness, defying expectations and achieving surprising success. Through her experience at Harvard Law, Elle has transformed herself into a confident and capable advocate. She proves to everyone, including herself, that she is much more than just a pretty face, marking a powerful change in her character.