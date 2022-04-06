Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GODSPELL is Now Playing at Sutter Street Theatre

Performances run through April 16.

Apr. 6, 2022  

GODSPELL is now playing at Sutter Street Theatre, and runs through April 16.

A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage, dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion. Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life in this production.

Music and New Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Book by John-Michael Tebelak

Directed by Karl Johnson

Musically Directed by David Williams

Choreography by Trace Landrum

Tickets $16-$25. For reservations go online at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com/tickets or call (916) 353-1001.



