GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! is Coming to the Fred Kavli Theatre

The live production of DreamWorks Animation's Gabby's Dollhouse is coming to the Fred Kavli Theatre, Saturday, September 20, 2025 at 1:00 & 5:00 p.m.

This will mark the North American live stage debut for Gabby's Dollhouse Live!, based on the global preschool sensation from DreamWorks Animation. In this a-MEOW-zing new musical show, Gabby uncovers a special acorn that needs the magical touch of a rainbow to grow. But when CatRat causes a color cat-astrophe and breaks the rainbow, Gabby and the Gabby Cats must find the colors again to set things right.

Gabby's Dollhouse has been a top 10 series in 63 countries on Netflix and follows the fun adventures of Gabby, as she unboxes a brand-new surprise in every episode before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside her magical dollhouse. This fall, Gabby is setting off on her biggest adventure yet in Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie, heading to theaters on September 26.

This new stage production of Gabby's Dollhouse Live! Presented by Walmart brings to life an exciting original story featuring unique puppets, dynamic staging, and songs including “Hey Gabby”, “You Can't Spell Meow Without Me”, “Sprinkle Party”, and others that will have audiences singing and dancing along, from beginning to end.

Single tickets go on sale Friday, May 16 at 10:00am and are priced at $65 - $39. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard.

