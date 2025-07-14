Festival Of Arts Reveals Weekly Events Lineup For July 20â€“26

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach is presenting a full slate of events from July 20 through July 26, 2025. Programming includes the debut of Battle of the Arts, featuring a live piano showdown and artist paint-off; Tribute Wednesdays with Wild Night â€“ A Tribute to Van Morrison; Southern Nights: Country & Blues with Victoria Bailey; and a variety of art classes and performances designed for families, art enthusiasts, and music lovers alike. The weekly lineup also includes Youth Floral Bouquet Painting and the teen/adult art class Vibrant Watercolors.

The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show continues daily through August 29, featuring over 100 artists and live demonstrations. Pageant of the Masters performances also run nightly, offering audiences the chance to experience "living pictures" inspired by masterworks and Californiaâ€™s coastal treasures. Admission is $10 on weekdays and $15 on weekends. Tickets and the full schedule are available at www.foapom.com.

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

On Sunday, July 20, the Festival will debut Battle of the Arts, combining live music and visual art competitions in an action-packed afternoon. That evening, Adryon de LeÃ³n will perform as part of Soulful Sundays.

The week continues with a series of nightly concerts: the Miskey Mountain Boys (July 21), The Fenians (July 22), and Wild Night â€“ A Tribute to Van Morrison (July 23). Thursdayâ€™s Art, Jazz, Wine and Chocolate will feature Grammy-winning keyboardist Gregg Karukas.

Victoria Bailey will headline Southern Nights: Country & Blues on Friday, July 25, while Saturday, July 26 will offer two musical events: Concerts on the Green with Poncho Sanchez in the afternoon, and Tribute Saturdays with Kiki Ebsen performing a Joni Mitchell tribute that evening.

Art classes for all ages are offered throughout the week. Youth classes include Textured Art on July 25 and Floral Bouquet Painting on July 26. Teen and adult workshops include Printmaking (July 20), Vibrant Watercolors (July 25), and Animal Sculptures (July 26). Adults 21+ can attend the Paint and Sip class on the evening of July 25.

All events take place on the Festival grounds, located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach. A full list of concerts, workshops, and ticketing options is available at www.foapom.com.