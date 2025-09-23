Comedian and Actor Billy Gardell Comes to TOArts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedy star Billy Gardell, known for his roles in Mike & Molly and Bob Hearts Abishola is returning to standup comedy after a three-year hiatus. See his new show on Friday, November 28 at the Scherr Forum at 7:30 pm.

Gardell, a Pennsylvania native, is best known for his six-season stint, from 2010-16, on the hit CBS comedy “Mike & Molly,” where he portrayed Officer Mike Biggs alongside Emmy winner Melissa McCarthy. In addition, he starred as Col. Tom Parker in the CMT series, Sun Records and has had a recurring role on another CBS hit series, Young Sheldon.

In 2016 he received a daytime Emmy nomination as best gameshow host for Monopoly Millionaires Club. Before Mike & Molly, Gardell co-starred in the critically acclaimed television series Lucky. His other television credits include Yes Dear and Judging Amy, on the Network, My Name is Earl, The Practice, Monk and Gary the Rat.

He made his major motion picture debut alongside Anthony Quinn and Sylvester Stallone in Avenging Angelo and had a memorable scene with Billy Bob Thornton in the Cohen Brother's film Bad Santa. He also appeared in You, Me & Dupree.

As a standup, Gardell took the long road to Hollywood, stopping at every small-town lounge, military base and comedy club along the way. His comedy took him to Los Angeles where his dedication to acting, along with touring as a stand-up comedian, allowed him to grow consistently in both arenas. His grounded, down-to-earth point of view strikes a strong chord with American audiences. Stories about his rough childhood, wild adolescence and new family life are executed with the skill of a master craftsman.