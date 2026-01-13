Tampa Repertory Theatre Reveals Cast for GOD OF CARNAGE

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tampa Repertory Theatre has announced the cast for its upcoming production of God of Carnage, Yasmina Reza's Tony and Olivier Award–winning comedy, to be presented at the Hillsborough Community College Performing Arts Center Studio Theatre (1411 E. 11th Ave., Tampa, FL 33605).

The production will preview on January 29, 2026, celebrate its Opening Night on January 30, and run January 30 through February 15, 2026.

The cast includes Christopher Marshall as Alan Raleigh, Courtney Elvira as Annette Raleigh, Andrew Deeb as Michael Novak, and Georgia Mallory Guy as Veronica Novak.

Marshall is a longtime TampaRep collaborator whose recent company credits include Straight White Men, The Elephant Man, and Copenhagen; he also directed The Dreamer Examines His Pillow and All My Sons. Guy returns to TampaRep both onstage and as Sound Designer; she previously appeared in The Elephant Man and directed The Crucible and The Giver for the ThinkTank Theatre / TampaRep co-productions. Deeb and Elvira make their Tampa Repertory Theatre debuts: Deeb is a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts with regional and New York credits, and Elvira is an award-winning Mexican-American actress and opera singer with extensive stage, film, and television experience.

God of Carnage is directed by Alexis Carra Girbés (Diana in TampaRep's Next to Normal), a Tampa-born actor, director, choreographer, and educator. A Yale University graduate, her Broadway credits include Wicked, Sweet Charity, Fame on 42nd Street, and The Pirate Queen, along with multiple television appearances and extensive work as a director and choreographer.

The creative team also includes TampaRep veterans Keith Eisenstadt (Lighting Designer - Next to Normal, Straight White Men, Every Brilliant Thing, The Elephant Man), Emilia Sargent (Producing Artistic Director / Costume Designer), Georgia Mallory Guy (Sound Designer), and Aurora Peugh (Production Stage Manager - A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play). And TampaRep is happy to welcome Chris Jackson (Assistant Director and Fight Director), and Kalysto Williams (Scenic and Props Designer) to the team.