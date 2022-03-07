SIX, HAMILTON, HADESTOWN, and More Set For 2022-23 Season at the Straz Center

The Straz Center has announced the full upcoming lineup for its 2022-23 Broadway season. The season will kick off in November with the National Tour of Six. Following that will be Hadestown, Hamilton, Tina, Chicago, Wicked, To Kill a Mockingbird, Ain't Too Proud, and Jagged Little Pill.

Patrons can sign up now to become new season ticket holders. Prices for the eight-show season package range from $258.50 to $793.20. For more information, call the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office at 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org. Individual show tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Learn more at https://www.strazcenter.org/Tickets-Events/Upcoming-Broadway.

SIX

NOV 01, 2022 - NOV 06, 2022

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.



From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. The New York Times says SIX "TOTALLY RULES!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as "Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for! The Broadway season got supercharged!"



Written by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

HADESTOWN

NOV 29, 2022 - DEC 04, 2022

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today ... and always.



Intertwining two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Hamilton

DEC 28, 2022 - JAN 22, 2023

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.



With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical

JAN 31, 2023 - FEB 05, 2023

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other - of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.



One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy® Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.



Featuring her much loved songs, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

CHICAGO

FEB 21, 2023 - FEB 26, 2023

After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with six Tony Awards®, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary - you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still ... CHICAGO.

WICKED

MAR 08, 2023 - MAR 26, 2023

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz ... but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin - smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships ... until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."



From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED - the untold true story of the Witches of Oz - transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is "a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think."

Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

APR 11, 2023 - APR 16, 2023

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer

Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is

"the most successful American play in Broadway history." (60 Minutes). New York Magazine

calls it "a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it's filled with breath and nuance and

soul." With direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

- "the greatest novel of all time" (Chicago Tribune) - has quickly become "one of the greatest

plays in history" (NPR).

AIN'T TOO PROUD

MAY 02, 2023 - MAY 07, 2023

AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.



The winner of the 2019 Tony Award® for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready" and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," AIN'T TOO PROUD tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

MAY 16, 2023 - MAY 21, 2023

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE - everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show- is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music.



Directed by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, upcoming 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family "vaults the audience to its collective feet" (The Guardian). "Redemptive, rousing and real, JAGGED LITTLE PILL stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway." (The New York Times)