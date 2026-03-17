Brian Kilmeade Brings UNITING THE STATES TOUR To Ruth Eckerd Hall

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Ruth Eckerd Hall will present Brian Kilmeade’s UNITING THE STATES TOUR on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. in Clearwater, Florida.

All guests attending the event will receive a copy of Kilmeade’s new book, Uniting the States: Crucial Moments That Forged the American Miracle.

Kilmeade has been on the air six hours a day, five days a week since 2006. After joining Fox News in 1997, he was named co-host of Fox & Friends, which has led morning cable television ratings since 2000. He also hosts The Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Talk radio and One Nation with Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Channel.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $63.25, with a limited number of VIP packages available. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 20 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased through the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting the venue’s website.