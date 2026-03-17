LAB Theater Project to Debut X≠X in Tampa This April

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LAB Theater Project will present the world premiere of X≠X, a new play by Steven Patrick, opening April 16 and running through May 3, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Directed by Anne Griswold, the play is set at the fictional Revson College and examines themes of memory, identity, and the impact of personal choices. The story centers on questions of love, loss, and the lingering effects of the past.

The production continues LAB Theater Project’s focus on developing new work. The company has received recognition for its programming, including multiple BroadwayWorld Tampa Bay Awards in 2025 for Best Play, Best Set Design, Best Director, and Best Theatre Company.

“Every once in a while a play asks us to pause and consider the choices that define our lives,” said Executive Producer Owen Robertson. “X≠X explores those moments with tenderness, curiosity, and hope.”

LAB Theater Project is known for its intimate staging, placing audiences in close proximity to the performance.

Tickets and additional information are available through LAB Theater Project’s website.