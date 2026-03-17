THE HIP ABDUCTION to Perform at BayCare Sound in October

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The BayCare Sound will present The Hip Abduction with special guest Coyote Island on Saturday, October 24 at 7 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 20 at 11 am.

Evoking the ocean and guided by the spirit of travel, The Hip Abduction pilots a sonic expedition past genre barriers. The band is the moniker for singer/songwriter David New who writes and produces music in between travel excursions and touring.

Live shows morph into a versatile musical ensemble consisting of Matt Poynter (drums), Chris Powers (bass), Justino Walker (guitar, vocals, ngoni), and Cody Moore (keys, sax); each of whom have a mutual appreciation for African (Afrobeat/Soukous/Malian Blues), Reggae, and American (jam/electronic/indie) music.

Since 2012, the band has played almost every noteworthy music festival in the country, has landed major TV/Movie syncs and Sirius Xm radio spins, have more than 1 million listeners on Spotify, have provided direct cross country tour support for artists like Dirty Heads, Galactic, Slightly Stoopid, The Revivalists, and who's highly energized live show have landed the 5-piece a sizable fanbase across the U.S. and Canada.

Coyote Island is the musical vision of producer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Mike O'Hehir, assembling a band of brothers to capture a new genre-bending realm of psychedelic indie in a live setting. With the release of their first hit single Here Before, the band quickly gained fans around the globe. Their live performance has been called both “electric” and “transportive”. With good vibrations, dancey grooves, and tropical psychedelia, Coyote Island offers a sonic vacation from the doldrums of existence.