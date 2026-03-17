ThinkTank Theatre And Tampa Fringe To Present H*TLER'S TASTERS In Tampa

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ThinkTank Theatre will continue its 2025–2026 season with HTLER’S TASTERS* by Michelle Kholos Brooks, presented in co-production with Tampa Fringe. The production will run for three performances at the Tampa Fringe Theatre, located in the Kress Contemporary in Tampa’s Historic Ybor City.

Performances are scheduled for April 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and April 12 at 2:00 p.m.

HTLER’S TASTERS* is a dark comedy inspired by the real young German women selected to serve as Adolf Hitler’s food tasters. Based on historical events, the play explores themes of sexuality, patriotism, and survival during wartime. The work received the 2017 Susan Glaspell Award and was named “Best of the Fringe” by The Stage following its 2019 run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

“I understand that some people are triggered by the name, Hitler. I am too,” said playwright Michelle Kholos Brooks. “However, as a Jewish woman, I am more terrified by what I'm currently seeing in the world around me than I am by a name—albeit the worst name. H*tler's Tasters is a play about many things but, most importantly, it is a play about the dangers of complacency.”

The production marks the directorial debut of ThinkTank veteran Georgios Tsambis.

“At the end of the day, these are just girls,” said Tsambis. “They have crushes, they dance, they take selfies, play dress-up, and gossip—and at the same time, they live with the fear they might not survive the day.”

The cast includes Madalyn Macko as Hilda, joined by members of ThinkTank’s Young Artists’ Ensemble Company: Yara Amani as Margot, Erin Gordon as Anna, and Ava Zientek as Liesel.

Creative Team

The production is directed by Georgios Tsambis, who also collaborates on costume, set, and sound design with Producing Artistic Director Georgia Mallory Guy. Lighting design is by Tampa Fringe Co-Producer William Glenn. Stage management is by Alex Barba, with assistance from Rook Narvarte.

Performance Information

H*TLER’S TASTERS

April 10 & 11 at 7:30 p.m.; April 12 at 2:00 p.m.

Tampa Fringe Blackbox Theatre

Kress Contemporary Building

1624 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL

Running time is approximately 75 minutes with no intermission. The production is recommended for ages 11 and up due to mature themes and language.

Ticket Information

Tickets range from $15 for students, artists, and seniors, $22 for adults, and $25 for premium support. Seating is limited, and tickets are available at thinktanktya.org/htasters.