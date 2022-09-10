Review: THE COLOR PURPLE: THE MUSICAL is an Exquisite Masterpiece at Stageworks Theatre

"Listen Celie, you ain't ugly, you the Grace of God if I ever saw it..."- Shug Avery

"If God ever listened to a poor colored woman, the world would be a different place..."

-Celie

From the moment the lights descended on the stage at 1120 E Kennedy Blvd., Unit 151 otherwise known as Stageworks Theatre, the opening night audience sat with bated breath as we awaited the opening notes of The Color Purple: The Musical Adaptation with book by Marsha Norman and music/lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray. The musical adaptation is based on the Alice Walker novel of the same name, and subsequently the 1985 film adaptation starring Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey. The musical tells the story of a life led by Celie, an African American woman who traverses through life in the American South from early age to mid 20th Century.

Opening in 2005 on Broadway and running until 2008 The Color Purple: The Musical, earned 11 Tony Nominations in 2006. In the Late 2015 season, an acclaimed revival opened on Broadway starring Danielle Brooks and Cynthia Erivo, as Sophia and Celie respectively, and in 2016 earned the production two Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical. The cast also included Jennifer Hudson as Shug Avery, Kyle Scatliffe as Harpo, and Joaquina Kalukango as Nettie. The Cast of both the original Broadway production and subsequent Revival received many replacements throughout their runs. Fantasia Barrino stepped into the role of Celie from April of 2007 till January 2008, making her turn on Broadway the first of an American Idol Winner. In the revival, Heather Headley took over as Shug Avery from Jennifer Hudson, and then Jennifer Holiday stepped into the role after Headley left the production.

Boasting a rousing score of 19 songs in Act 1, and 10 in Act 2, The Color Purple is filled with sweeping anthems, rich Gospel harmonies, soul/ r&b and even the blues. Encompassing a passionate and moving piece of theatre that will be sure to warm the heart and stir the soul.

From the very start, the Company of The Color Purple is magnetic through and through.

"If you want to have a life that is worth living, a life that expresses your deepest feelings and emotions and cares and dreams, you have to fight for it." -Alice Walker

Leading this outstanding company are two performers at the top of their game as Celie and Nettie.

Nettie played by Krista Ellen Hayes is a knockout both in stage presence and vocal abilities. Krista will have your heart aching for her love of her sister. No stranger to being onstage, Krista's talents have been seen in productions of For Colored Girls, and a theatrical series entitled The Hope Series. As Celie's sister, Krista is a marvel. Her moments in "Lily of the Field," will take your breath away.

Small in stature but magnanimous in Stage presence and Vocal prowess we have the exceptional honor of bearing witness to the incredible talents of one miss Dallis Williams who makes a star turn as Celie Harris. Her duet "What About Love," with Shug Avery, and the exceptionally powerful "I'm Here," are delivered with power, grace, and the utmost finesse. Reclaiming her body, her mind, and her soul against all odds proves a powerful turn for this young actress. Sticking it to the man is exactly what she needed to do, and she does so with gusto. She should be exceptionally proud of her work here.

As Mister (Alfred), Clinton C.H. Harris is the man everyone loves to hate. He's bad through and through, and at his hands, every woman will mind, but not a one is safe. I think the most intriguing thing about his character is the turn he makes in Act 2. All along we see a man despised by everyone, attempting to right his wrongs. His convictions come to a head during a powerful solo moment in Act 2, "Celie's Curse." Here we see a broken man, changing for the hope of a better life. It is a stirring turn that will leave you speechless, and a moment that needs to be seen.

Edward Leonard is great as Harpo. He provides much comic relief, and heart throughout his plight. He loves Sophia with all his heart and wants to do right by her. When he finally tells off his father (Mister), you see the true man he is destined to become.

As the Church Ladies, Latoya McCormick, Andresia Moseley, Janesia Shanae, and Sabrina Hamilton are the backbone and lifeblood of this small town. They know everything and act as the gossip of the townies. The Opening number "Huckleberry Pie/ Mysterious Ways," is stacked with outstanding vocals delivered by the church ladies and is a great opening moment, and probably one of the best I have seen for some time. The ladies prove they have the vocal prowess to sustain even the hardest of rhythms and Latoya can literally sing anything. The quartet is an exceptional addition to the company and a joy to watch from start to finish.

The ensemble is stacked with exceptional talent, who each presented a unique and individual character to help tell the story of the town. Included in the ensemble are the outstanding Topher Warren, Clay Christopher, Krystle Pitts, Tyrese Pope, Teia Watson, and Andrea Jean(who also has a great turn as Squeak). Each of the ensemble members lends wonderful characters to the arc of the story, and provides outstanding vocals that are unmatched here.

Best in show goes to two people, Janelle Richardson as the undeniably beautiful Shug Avery, and Syreeta S. Banks as the outstanding no holds barred Sophia. Each of these exceptional performers leave it all on the stage and leave you on the edge of your seat wanting more. I'm surprised after the performance that the roof was still standing, because both of these women sang into the stratosphere, and I could listen to them all day. Shug's standout moments of the night include, "Push the Button," "What About Love," and "Two Beautiful for Words," among others. Sophia's standout moments include the great, "Hell No," and a moment in which she comes out of jail beaten and broken, and snaps back to life with a laugh that will give you chills. Both of these women mean business and make exceptional turns in the company. Their performances like each member of this outstanding company deserve to be seen. No other cast breaks down barriers and tells such a cohesive story with the smoothest of thru-lines.

Hands down the strongest company In the area in some time, and they deserve every standing ovation because they leave it all on the stage!

To deliver such a compelling story takes the strong hands of an exceptionally skilled Director. Erica Sutherlin proves once again why she is hands down one of the more sought after Directors in the area. From delivering an exceptionally powerful and searing production of Passover at Studio 620, to The Dutchman at American Stage, to this production of The Color Purple, Erica has powerful storytelling and vision in every aspect of the shows she directs. I think she states it best in her Director's Notes in the program by saying,

"But the greatest "missing of the mark" is our blind eye to see beyond the circumstances and rejoice in Celie's journey to self-love, self-acceptance, sexual freedom, self- ownership- her voyage to her voice and her power. And not just Celie's but each of the female characters, who search and discover themselves and the sisterhood between them. they learn that the love between them is more important than any disagreement, heartache or brawl. That's the exceptional beauty of this piece, the joy and the love-in- between and beyond their circumstances."

Erica delivers ten-fold here, and with the help of an exceptional team of designers and creators The Color Purple is on its way to be the hottest show of the season, and one we will talk about for time to come.

Choreographer Rodney Hamilton puts this company to work with skilled and intricate movements to push the story forward. Each moment is in-sync with the next. One of the best moments/examples of the hard work put forth is during "Push the Button."

Music Direction by the masterful William Coleman and band of musicians provides the perfect background for the singers. William Coleman and the band tackle the complex score with ease and allow each performer to have an individual moment to shine.

Technically beautiful, The Color Purple, steps it up a notch in design elements and creates a beautifully rendered world for these characters to reside. Set Design by Frank Chavez creates the perfect representation of this world, and built by the masterful hands of Paul McColgan, James Swallow, and crew, the set design for the world in which these characters reside is exceptional and functional in providing a realistic representation of life at the times. Lighting Design by Brian D. Frey creates beautiful moments that seamlessly blend the hardness of the set with the softness of the lighting, and the beautiful costumes by Frank Chavez. There is a moment when Flames seem to appear on the set and create an exceptionally beautiful moment that needs to be seen.

Marsha Norman's musical adaptation of The Color Purple is only onstage through September 25, 2022. You would be doing yourself an extreme disservice if you miss this performance. It is one I will remember for some time, for no other show has affected me and stayed with me as long as this production has done. Make sure to visit stageworks.org to purchase your tickets today. If a story about love, resilience, and the plight of the human spirit against adversity is what you seek, then The Color Purple is just the ticket you need.

"Like the color purple, Where do it come from? Now my eyes are open, Look what God has done..." -The Company of The Color Purple during "The Color Purple (Reprise)"

Photo Credit: Stageworks Theatre