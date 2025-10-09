Ira Levine's DEATHTRAP to Open at FreeFall Theatre in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



freeFall will continue their 25/26 season with Ira Levin's Deathtrap. Comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college—a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash. Sidney's plan, devised with his wife's help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it?

Deathtrap provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness, and offers hilariously sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be spellbound until the very last moment.

About the Cast & Team

Deathtrap stars freeFall Artistic Director Eric Davis and acclaimed playwright/author Natalie Symons (Lies in Bone, The People Downstairs) as Sidney and Myra Bruhl with Robert Teasdale (freeFall's God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater) as Clifford Anderson. The rest of the cast features John Lombardi (freeFall's Cabaret) as Porter Milgrim and Sara DelBeato (freeFall's For Closure!) as Helga Ten Dorp. Deathtrap is directed by Matthew McGee with scenic and lighting design by Tom Hansen. The costumes, props and sound design is by Eric Davis.

About the Play

Deathtrap is a 1978 Broadway play by Ira Levin that masterfully blends suspense, black comedy, and numerous plot twists. A runaway commercial success, it became the longest-running thriller in Broadway history and was adapted into a 1982 film starring Michael Caine. The narrative revolves around a "play within a play" device, keeping the audience consistently off-balance and guessing about what is real and what is staged. The Broadway production featured a variety of stars in the role of Sidney Bruhl including John Wood, John Cullum, Farley Granger, Robert Reed and Stacy Keach. A successful West End production in 2010 starred Simon Russell Beale as Sidney, Estelle Parsons as Helga Ten Dorp and Jonathan Groff as Clifford Anderson.

freeFall Theatre brings Deathtrap to the stage for 7 weeks. Deathtrap opens October 24 and closes December 7, 2025. The space is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205.